International Watch: Three Huddersfield players qualify for 2018 World Cup through play-offs

PIC: Getty Images

Four Huddersfield Town players have made it to the World Cup finals in Russia 2018. With pressure high for teams to qualify, and with the shock of Italy not making the World Cup finals for over 60 years, each player was aiming to do their bit to help their side to qualification.

Australia

Aaron Mooy and the Socceroos qualified for the World Cup after defeating Honduras 3-1 in their play-off second leg in Sydney. The first leg had ended goaless so there was everything to play for back on home turf and Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak was the star, securing a rare hat-trick to seal the win for the Australians.

Mooy had a busy match and the Terrier combined well in midfield and should be a shoe in for the team next year, continued success on the pitch with Huddersfield Town will do him no harm either.

Denmark

Over in Dublin the Irish were playing the Danes in a winner takes all qualification spot. After a very dull nil-nil draw in Denmark it all came down to this. Terriers Zanka Jørgensen & Jonas Lössl were both on the bench for the Danish Dynamites and were not called upon to play.

With a good start to the Premier League by Huddersfield, and with both Danes named regularly in the first team, both will be hoping to make the 23 man squad for Russia. Lössl has been named in most of the Danish qualification teams, although not played, and Zanka has made the last team named.

Depoitre in the Belgium picture

Laurent Depoitre was called up to the Belgium squad by Roberto Martinez as the Red Devils had already qualified, and even though he was benched and not called upon for either matches, the experience would've been something to savour.

Depoitre had not played internationally with the Red Devils since 2015, and much of his performances with Huddersfield can be put down to his new call-up with the team. All the players are in with a good shout of at least being named in the squads for the World Cup finals in 2018, with Mooy the most likely to be guaranteed a start.