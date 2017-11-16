Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth Predicted XI: Forced changes needed to the starting 11

Image: Robbie Jay Barratt (Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town make the long trip down to Dean Court on Saturday afternoon to take on Eddie Howe’s AFC Bournemouth in the first match after the international break.

The Terriers came out victorious last time out at home to West Bromwich Albion thanks to Rajiv van La Parra's wonder goal, whilst Bournemouth won late on away at Newcastle United.

Huddersfield have had a number of players away on international duty including star midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is set to be assessed after potentially suffering from jetlag.

With Christopher Schindler also suspended, a couple of changes will be made to the starting line-up if David Wagner's men are to come out victorious again.

Goalkeeper – Jonas Lossl: The Dane kept another clean sheet last time out and has heavily contributed to Town's strong defensive records. He has adapted well to Wagner's demanding style of play and could be on course for a permanent transfer over the summer, or even in January if he continues to perform.

Right-back – Florent Hadergjonaj: Hadergjonaj made his first Premier League start against West Brom and did not disappoint, as he showed he can also be valuable to Town staying in the league. He showed great confidence going forward and could be very useful when targeting The Cherries’ somewhat shaky defence.

Centre-back – Mathias Jorgensen: His strong performances of late were rewarded with a recent call-up to the Denmark national team. After making several goal-saving interceptions in the last few games, there is no reason for the Dane to be dropped.

Centre-back – Martin Cranie: With Christopher Schindler suspended and both Hefele and Stankovič still out with injuries, manager David Wagner has confirmed that the usually-reliable Cranie will step into the fold unless there are any extraordinary changes in the next 48 hours.

Left-back – Scott Malone: Malone earned the Man of the Match accolade against the Baggies last time out and has potentially overtaken Chris Löwe as Town's first choice left-back after great performances both defensively and going forward.

Defensive-midfielder - Jonathan Hogg: He's had a great impact on the side since his return from injury and with the injury to Philip Billing, has filled in the void well. The Vitality Stadium could see a scrappy game and Hogg could be vital in both breaking up play and starting moves.

Defensive-midfielder – Danny Williams: It's expected Wagner will not start Mooy after his performances with the Australian national side may leave him not fully ready to go straight back into league action. Williams, however, is a good replacement for Mooy as they are both similar players and undoubtedly holds exceptional fitness levels.

Right-wing – Elias Kachunga: The match could be won by the wide men in this fixture, and the pace of Kachunga could be just what is needed as well, as his ability to get on the scoresheet.

Left-wing - Rajiv van La Parra: van La Parra had arguably his best 45 minutes as a Huddersfield Town player last time out before being tactically replaced. The Dutchman gets the team forward well and will be essential for unlocking the Bournemouth defence.

Attacking-midfielder – Tom Ince: The former Derby winger is still looking for his first Terriers goal and this could be the fixture to do so with the home side's poor defensive record. Ince has been very direct so far in his Town career, as well as skillful and not afraid to get a shot away.

Striker – Laurent Depoitre: The Belgian's performances of late were also credited with a call up to the Belgian national squad. He's shown Town fans he can finish as well as puts in a strong shift every week and is a constant menace to opposing defences.