David Wagner says his Huddersfield Town side 'feel prepared' for key AFC Bournemouth game

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner met with the press ahead of Saturday's clash at AFC Bournemouth. Both teams enter the match off the back of 1-0 wins, the Terriers defeating West Bromwich Albion while the Cherries claimed a dramatic victory at Newcastle United.

"Everyone in a good mood" after success on international duty

With four Huddersfield players on international duty, Wagner feels their success in leading their squads to the 2018 World Cup is a big advantage and that everyone who has come back from international duty is in "a good mood and are fired up because of success with their countries".

One of those players is Aaron Mooy, who led Australia to their fourth successive World Cup. The German said, “We have a lot of experience about Aaron Mooy and travelling from international breaks".

As to whether or not the midfielder will feature at Bournemouth is still up in the air with Wagner stating that he is "flying back and will be back tonight". The boss said, "i’ll speak to him, watch him in training tomorrow and we will make a decision whether he will play.”

The other three players who successfully led their countries to soccer's biggest international tournament were Jonas Lössl and Mathias Jorgensen for Denmark and Laurent Depoitre with Belgium.

Manager provides update on injured players

With the Premier League season resuming this weekend, Wagner spoke about a few players who are recovering from injury absence. In the case of Steve Mounie, Wagner stated “Steve Mounié isn’t a problem as he had a full week with us so he isn’t a worry".

Another player who looks to be close to returning is Kasey Palmer with the manager saying that he "looks good for us. He’s played with the U23s and will play some further minutes for them on Monday" adding that "our aim is to have him back after the AFC Bournemouth game.”

Unfortunately, two key players look to be out a bit longer and Wagner gave a timetable on the duo: “Michael Hefele and Jon Stanković are still on their rehab programmes and will not be with the training group for another 4-6 weeks.”

Cranie steps in for Schindler

The only negative in Huddersfield's 1-0 win over West Brom was defender Christopher Schindler's sending off , which means an automatic ban for this game.

Wagner isn't worried as Martin Cranie prepares to step into Schindler's place: “Christopher [Schindler] has been a stand out player for us but Martin [Cranie] has shown he is capable to help us in the Premier League".

Barring unforeseen circumstances, he will start next to Mathias [Jorgensen] on Saturday” , with the manager further adding, “we have two very good options on both the right and the left sides of defence; this competition for places will help us play at our best.”

Wagner 'prepared' for Saturday's clash

The German praised Saturday's opponents, stating “AFC Bournemouth is a team I like; they like to play on the grass", but also indicated "we feel prepared. Hopefully we have found some areas where we can hurt them and I’m excited.”

The manager also spoke of his long-term ambitions for the club: "Our aim is to establish Huddersfield Town in the Premier League" , and while he said, "I can see it", he also urged cautioned that "I can't promise it". He did say however that, "we will work as hard as we can to do so but we have to remain humble".