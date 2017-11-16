Scott Malone speaks to the press ahead of the Bournemouth clash

PIC: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone spoke to the press ahead of the return of Premier League action and a personal return to former club Bournemouth.

Good memories with Bournemouth

Asked about his former club, Malone replied: "I had a great time at Bournemouth; it’s a good club and they’re doing very well in the Premier League which is good to see.”

Regarding the mood around the training ground Malone ahead of the game, he said: "The mood and belief around Canalside has been lifted. It was high anyway but each win raises it even more." Being in the Premier League is proving to be good for the Terriers, despite some defeats the club has also scored major scalps, including a win against Manchester United which will have increased morale even more around the ground.

Winning mentality crucial

Malone added: "We go into every game thinking we can win. Hopefully we can go there, put the game to them and win. I go into every game thinking I can make an assist or score a goal." Huddersfield Town will be looking to improve their away record, having just one away win to their name currently, on the opening day against Crystal Palace. Drawing at Burnley has been their best away result since then.

Talking about life in the Premier League again, the defender stated: "The Premier League is faster, more intense and physical. You know if you make one mistake you get punished." This is true in the case of the Terriers, where little mistakes have cost them goals against opponents, Huddersfield will be looking to correct this on Saturday against Bournemouth.