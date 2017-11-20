Aaron Mooy shortlisted for Asian International Player of 2017 award

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Christo

An outstanding 2017 year for Aaron Mooy could about to be capped off with the award for best international Asian footballer. The 27 year-old has been shortlisted for the award alongside fellow Premier League player Son Hueng-min and also Japanese international Shinji Kagawa.

Mooy will be looking to add to his collection of accolades this season after already winning Huddersfield Town’s Player of the Year, following on from a successful Championship campaign which saw The Terriers gain promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

In International football Mooy helped to guide Australia to the 2018 Wold Cup in Russia with his performances earning him Australian Men’s Footballer of the year, becoming the first player to win the award twice.

Recent winners

Mooy wouldn’t be the first Australian to be handed the honour of the award with former Crystal Palace midfielder Mile Jedinak claiming the prize in 2014, at the cost of fellow countryman Tim Cahill.

The Premier League has dominated the first place prize with Jedinak, Son and Shinji Okazaki being the past three winners. Mooy will be hoping to take the prize from Okazaki who won in 2016 after his exceptional performances for underdogs Leicester City in their title winning season.

The award for Asian International player of the Year has only been running for six years and in its history has had six different winners. Mooy will be looking to continue this trend as ex-Manchester United player Kagawa won the award in 2012, whilst Tottenham professional Son claimed the prize more recently in 2015.

The AFC Annual Awards ceremony will be held in Bangkok on Wednesday 29 November. The Asian Football Confederation will announce the winner of International player of the Year, amongst other prizes including coach of the year where Mooy’s international coach, Agne Postecoglou, will also be looking to win.