Huddersfield Town offer the cheapest Premier League season ticket, according to BBC Price of Football report

Huddersfield Town Fans Celebrating at the Manchester United Game(Photo via Getty Images/ Matthew Lewis)

According to the BBC’s latest research, Huddersfield Town have the best value season ticket in the Premier League, and across the entirety of the top four tiers of English football, with National League teams Sutton and Woking being just £1 cheaper.

Thanks to Chairman Dean Hoyle’s pledge years ago, long-standing season ticket holders have been able to buy season tickets for as little as £100, with newcomers and more recent holders still being able to get one for £199.

This is half as expensive as five seasons ago, where fans were witnessing the first season back in the Championship. Amazing value when you consider that the Terriers beat Manchester United 2-1 just last month, and each match averaging at just £5.26 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The next cheapest, being West Ham United, is still 65% more expensive than Huddersfield’s cheapest (£100), at £289. The dearest cheapest season ticket is located in North London at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal charge fans a minimum of £891 for a season’s worth of football, which averages out at around £46.89 per game.

Arsenal also have the most expensive available season card at £1768.50, which just slightly beats Tottenham Hotspur at £1700. At the other end of the scale, the Terriers dearest season ticket stands at just £299, which is almost £200 cheaper than the next team, Swansea City (£489).

Terriers edged out in cheapest single ticket

The BBC also founded that, although Huddersfield Town don’t have the cheapest single price ticket (this falls to 500 Liverpool fans who live in the L postcode, who can get a ticket for just £9), the standard price of £30 is the cheapest of all Premier League clubs for the dearest single ticket.

If you compare this to the other recently promoted teams, Newcastle United charge fans between £27 and £50 per ticket, and Brighton and Hove Albion between £30 and £60, although this does include free-park-and-ride or travel by bus or train to the Amex Stadium. Again, the Gunners have the most expensive single match ticket at £95.50, which is closely followed behind by Chelsea at £87.