Huddersfield reportedly facing fight to keep young 'keeper Schofield

Schofield in Terriers kit (photo: Getty Images / Clint Hughes)

Huddersfield Town youngster Ryan Schofield is on the radar of several clubs according to the Sunday Mirror.

Schofield, who joined the Terriers at the age of eight level is highly rated by head coach David Wagner and regulary trains with the senior squad.

Capped at U18 level, the young goalkeeper has also signed his first professional contract with Town.

Making four appearances in the Touloun Tournament earlier this year, Schofield was impressive between the sticks as England retained the trophy and as a result is on the radar of several top clubs.

Liverpool and Everton are amongst those reportedly interested in the Terriers youngster, also impressed with brilliant saves as the Terriers Under 21 Professional Development League 2 squad won their play off final against Sheffield United to claim the national title.

With interest from LIverpool reported, it would be disappointing news for Huddersifield fans if Schofield was to go to the Merseyside team and play for Wagner's best friend Jurgen Klopp, given the Liverpool boss wouldn't release Danny Ward to Huddersfield for another loan spell this season.

Four teams interested

In addition to the Merseyside teams, there is said to also be interest from Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur for the Terriers youngster.

With Huddersfield so far holding their own in the Premier League, they'll have a little more power in terms of keeping youngsters with the finances set to look solid for the next few years, but even the most optimistic Terrier would admit that it's going to be a struggle to hang onto any stars they produce.

Schofield currently has a two year contract with the Terrers that will run until the summer of 2019 so there will be a wait for someone wanting to tempt the keeper away from Yorkshire, should they want to take him on a tribunal fee.