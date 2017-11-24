David Wagner aims to "step over our borderline" against Manchester City

Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner addressed reporters as the Terriers prepare for their biggest challenge of the season - Premier League table-toppers Manchester City.

The Citizens are unbeaten during this campaign and lead the table by eight points, having scored the most goals (40) and owning the best goal difference (+33) - the German knows how difficult the task will be.

"We have to step over our borderline to have a chance"

Coming off of a 4-0 defeat at the hands of AFC Bournemouth, playing the best team in the league is not the ideal situation, and Wagner knows how good his squad has to be: "We have to step over our borderline to have a chance and that's what we aim to do."

He went on to say: “We are aware what is in front of us and we will create an atmosphere where hopefully we can be successful," adding that the Terriers "will try everything.”

"Our next two games sound like Champions League instead of Premier League"

Following the visit of City, Huddersfield face a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal, prompting Wagner to say: “Our next two games sounds like Champions League instead of Premier League," adding "these are the games that we look forward to. We are very excited.”

When asked about Manchester City this year as compared to last year's club, the German was quick to point out that he"doesn't think Man City this season to Man City last season are comparable. It’s a big challenge but an enjoyable one!”

"We know everything about Manchester City"

Wagner noted that when it comes to familiarity with the blue half of Manchester: “We know everything about Man City; there will be no surprises. "We have to handle and manage their strengths. Hopefully we can put our idea onto the grass on Sunday.

"We will make sure we are totally focused on ourselves. To be honest with the supporters behind us we have every reason to be confident. The supporters are our small advantage on Sunday.”

Injury update

Wagner gave an update on the progress of Michael Hefele, Kasey Palmer, Philip Billing and Jon Goren Stankovic. First saying: "We had the whole group together in full training apart from Philip Billing, Michael Hefele and Jon Stankovic. It’s a good moment to have all of them back.

"Michael Hefele and Jon Stankovic are only two or three weeks away from re-joining the group.” The German also spoke glowingly about Palmer. “Kasey Palmer is a very big talent, I’m very happy he is back with us in full training.

"The focus is now on him and we may see him in the squad over the next week but it’s all about how he looks in training.”