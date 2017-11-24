Laurent Depoitre expects "toughest match of the season" against Manchester City

Photo: Andrew Matthews/Photo: PA Images via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town striker Laurent Depoitre is looking forward to testing himself against the "best players in the world" when the Terriers take on Manchester City this weekend.

The Terriers host the Premier League leaders at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday and will be hoping to end their unbeaten start to the season, as they did against Manchester United last month.

Depoitre "excited" to play against City

Speaking to HTTV, the Belgian said: "I am very excited to play against Manchester City. I think now they are the best club in the league and they are doing very well."

"It's going to be a good experience to play against the best players in the world, "while acknowledging "It's going to be a tough game, but you never know in football."

Belgian praises international teammate

One of the City players Depoitre was referring to is midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who he met up with on while international duty with Belgium last week.

Speaking about his compatriot, Depoitre said: "Kevin is an amazing player and, for me, is one of the best in the world. He's very easy on the ball - left foot and right foot he has real quality.

"Passing, shooting and great vision of the game. It's going to be hard to stop him, but I think he is one of the key men in the midfield of Man City so if we can stop him, maybe we have a chance to do something."

Start of the game key, according to Depoitre

How the Terriers begin the clash will be vital to their chances, with Depoitre aiming to see his side start against City as they did against Manchester United, when the Belgian scored in Huddersfield's 2-1 victory.

"I think we have to start the game as we did against Man United," he said, adding that "we're going to play more defensively because we know they are very good on the ball and it's going to be hard to attack and if you play too open they're so good that it's going to be difficult.

"So we'll try to start the game as we did against Man U and we'll see how the game goes". He would conclude by saying: "We will be ready but they are so good that they can hurt us at every moment in the game, so we have to be ready and focused and prepared for the battle."