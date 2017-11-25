Tony Cottee: Huddersfield Town a potential banana skin for Manchester City

Photo: Getty Images / Avril Husband

Sky Sports analyst Tony Cottee has offered a slight bit of hope for Huddersfield Town ahead of their clash with league leaders Manchester City.

While the former West Ham and Everton forward doesn't believe the Citizens will lose, he feels anything can happen if the Terriers play up to the absolute top of their abilities.

Embed from Getty Images

"It is a potential banana skin"

While Cottee admitted “I don't expect Huddersfield Town to beat Manchester City", he does feel "it is a potential banana skin". In order for the Terriers to have a chance, “They need the same application as they had against Manchester United – they've got to raise their game to that level.

“When you play at one of the so-called less glamorous Premier League sides and the big boys come to town, as a player it's a game you look forward to".

Games against the likes of Manchester City "are the ones you want to play in"

For teams like Huddersfield, Cottee says “At the start of the season, with all the excitement of getting promoted – the games you look out for and want to play in are the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City".

“They're the games you want to play in and the ones in which you eke a little bit extra out of their performance". He feels that if each of the Terriers"are all at it individually, and as a team then they will cause problems for Man City."

Embed from Getty Images

Stones injury gives "Town a bit of hope from a defensive point of view"

Sunday's game represents the start of a busy period for table-topping City with the side set to play 12 games between now and New Year's Eve.

John Stones joined Benjamin Mendy on the injury list and question marks remaining over the long-term fitness of captain Vincent Kompany, give a glimmer of hope for Huddersfield.

“With John Stones out, Town have got a bit of hope from a defensive point of view as well,” said Cottee.

“And they have some good players themselves, such as Aaron Mooy, so they've got a little bit in there but they've have all got to be on their game.”