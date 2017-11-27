Scott Malone "proud" of Huddersfield Town's performance against Manchester City

Scott Malone battling with Raheem Sterling. (Photo: Roland Harrison/Getty)

After Huddersfield Town lost 2-1 to the Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday, Scott Malone spoke to HTTV giving his thoughts on the match and the overall performance of the team.

Proud Performance

On the performance at the John Smith Stadium against City, the full-back said: "I think everyone in the ground, us, the staff and the fans can be proud of that performance."

Despite the loss at home, just the Terriers' second home loss this season, the spirit and fight the team showed will have pleased everyone.

Town took the lead after Christopher Schindler headed a cross towards the City goal, which was deflected off of Nicolás Otamendi into the back of the net to give the Yorkshire side an unlikely lead right on half time.

Embed from Getty Images

Not expected to win

Before the match no one had expected the Terriers to get a win, many had forecast a beat down by the current Premier League leaders, as City have destroyed Liverpool, Watford and Tottenham Hostpur in the Premier League, and also Feyenord in the Champions League recently.

Huddersfield were not expected to be any trouble for the Manchester side, but they had already defeated Manchester United when the Reds came to Yorkshire.

Malone stated that after the full-time whistle, manager David Wagner had pointed out the excellent performance, saying “the head coach touched upon it, we didn’t expect any points from today, but we were a little bit gutted at the same time."

The full-back went on to talk about how close the Terriers came to doing the Manchester double at home. Although it didn't happen, the fans were in bouyant mood, which is a common theme at any match Huddersfield play in the Premier League at the moment

“We could’ve had three points or a point but we’ve got none; that’s just the way the Premier League goes.”

The Yorkshire club currently sit in 11th place in the table, and have a trip to London on Wednesday to play at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal, who have a 100% win record at home.