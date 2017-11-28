Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Terriers look to build on City display as they face surging Gunners

Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town: Terriers look to build on performance against Manchester City as they face surging Gunners

Huddersfield Town travel to Arsenal for their fourteenth game of the Premier League season.

The Terriers, 11th in the league, are coming off the back of a 2-1 loss to Manchester City. After Christopher Schindler gave Huddersfield the lead, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling answered for the Citizens.

The Gunners surged into the top four after defeating Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor. With a perfect home record (six wins from six at the Emirates Stadium), scoring at least two or more goals in all those games, Arsene Wenger's side are a formidable opponent.

Injury update for both teams

David Wagner's club will again be without Philip Billing (ankle), Michael Hefele (knee) and Jon Gorenc Stanković (achilles) as they continue to rehab their respective injuries.

Rajiv Van La Parra will sit out the first of his three-game suspension following his straight red card after the final whistle in Sunday’s defeat against Manchester City.

Arsenal have their own injury concerns. The key attacking trio of Theo Walcott (illness), Santi Cazorla (achilles) and Mesut Özil (illness) will all be missing from the Gunners' squad on Wednesday.

Sanchez the man to watch

Alexis Sánchez has been a potent threat since joining the Gunners back in 2014 and he'll need to be in that form again with Walcott, Cazorla and Özil all out.

The Chilean has scored 56 goals from his 113 appearances for the Club. Currently been deployed as a wide attacking midfielder within the system and this season bodes three goals and two Premier League assists.

First league meeting in nearly half a century

When the teams take the pitch in London, it will be their first meeting since January 22, 1972, a 1-0 win for Arsenal. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last eight matchups with the Terriers, all in either the F.A. Cup or League Cup. Huddersfield have failed to score in four of those contests.

Huddersfield have not won away to Arsenal since April 2, 1927 and have not gotten a point in London since August 22, 1953, a span of nine games. Their most recent meeting was a fourth round F.A. Cup tie in 2011, a 2-1 win for the gunners, Cesc Fàbregas the 86th-minute winner from the penalty spot.