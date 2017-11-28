HuddersfieldTown vs Arsenal Predicted XI: Two possible changes to Wagner’s XI

Credit: David Rogers (Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town are set to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening. The West Yorkshire Side haven't won away since the first game of the season at Crystal Palace, and so it will be a tough challenge to pick up some points against Arsene Wenger's strong side.



Town narrowly lost their last game against Manchester City 2-1, despite a good all-round performance, whereas Arsenal netted an injury time penalty against Burnley in order to leave Turf Moor with the full three points.



A strong defensive display, like the one at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday will be required again, along with a couple of possible changes, if Town are to have any chance of a result against the resurgent Gunners.

A possible change in the left-back role?

Goalkeeper: Jonas Lössl – The Dane is just one of two players to play every minute of the Premier League season so far, and it is expected this this will continue to be the case. He has proved himself to be a great keeper by often making crucial saves.



Right-back: Tommy Smith – After returning to the side against his former club Manchester City, the skipper is expected to keep his starting place. His defensive strength will be vital if Town are to have some hope of getting anything from this game.



Centre-back: Christopher Schindler – Town will require the German centre- back to have another ‘Man of the Match’ performance to contain the firepower of both Alexis Sánchez and Alexandre Lacazette. He has already proved he is pivotal to the Terrier’s defensive play.



Centre-back: Mathias Jorgensen – He is the other player to have played every minute of the season so far, and he is becoming ever more influential as he settles into the English style of play, following his transfer from FC Copenhagen at the start of the season.



Left-back: Chris Löwe – A predicted start for Sunday’s substitute, to add a more defensive nature to the left- back role. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise for David Wagner to keep faith with Scott Malone, but this will all depend on his tactics for the game.



Centre-Midfield: Jonathan Hogg – Hogg is a crucial player for Town, with his tough- tackling all- action approach to the game. He will play an important role in breaking up Arsenal’s forward attacks, and protecting the Terrier’s defence.



Centre-Midfield: Danny Williams – The USA international is now starting to establish himself as a key player in Wagner’s side. He seems to have boundless energy, and the ability to impact the game both in defence and attack.



Centre-Midfield: Aaron Mooy – The Aussie will be hoping to make a more positive forward approach to the game, after having to fulfil a more defensive role against City. It will be interesting to see how he compares to Arsenal’s playmaker Mesut Özil.

Kachunga set to replace suspended Van La Parra

Right-Wing: Elias Kachunga - A forced change is going to have to happen here after Rajiv Van La Parra's red card against Manchester City. The two have rotated this role before, and with him having fresh legs after not playing on Sunday, he could be the perfect replacement for the Dutchman.

Left-Wing: Tom Ince – Ince has shown he has the stamina and pace to trouble most Premier League defences. However, he could really do with a goal to boost his confidence, and to give Town some badly needed goals.



Striker: Laurent Depoitre – Wagner is likely to stick with the Belgian striker over Steve Mounié, the Benin International, who is pushing for a recall. Depoitre is proving to be a handful for the opposition defences with his strong physical presence, but he will be hoping to get on the scoresheet after not scoring for over a month.