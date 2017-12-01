Huddersfield Town vs Everton Predicted XI: A number of Town changes expected after Arsenal defeat

Laurent Depoitre battles with Nicolas Otamendi (Photo from gettyimages/Shaun Botterill)

Huddersfield Town travel to Merseyside to take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers will be looking to bounce back after their 5-0 defeat last time out against Arsenal, whilst Everton have a new man at the helm in former England manager, Sam Allardyce.

Town have failed to score in an away game since the opening fixture against Crystal Palace, and will be looking to break that record and take advantage of Everton’s poor home record this season.

A switch up in defence necessary

Goalkeeper: Jonas Lössl – He has still played every minute of every game this season and been a crucial player defensively for Town and he will be looking to add another clean sheet to his record.

Right-back: Tommy Smith – The Captain was strong against Manchester City, but one of a number of players dropped to comply with David Wagner’s rotation policy. He should return to the starting line-up as a commanding figure in the side.

Centre-back: Martin Cranie – Wagner will have been disappointed with Mathias Jørgensen’s attitude against Arsenal and seemingly looks like he needs a rest. The reliable Martin Cranie could make his third Premier League start of the season as he partners well with Schindler.

Centre-back: Christopher Schindler – The German has been a revelation this season, as well as an ever present in the starting line-up this season. He will be looking to bounce back to his usual solid displays which has made him an asset in this Huddersfield Town side.

Left-back: Scott Malone – Town will be looking to attack the shaky Everton defence and it wouldn’t surprise many people if he came back into the side after Arsenals reshuffle. Malone does his defensive duties well alongside is instrumental to creating chances for Town.

Three in midfield has been a revelation

Centre-Midfield: Jonathan Hogg – The three in midfield for Town has worked wonders this season, and Hogg has been at the heart of it. His Terrier spirit and break up of play is essential to starting Towns attacks as well as doing his part defensively, playing slightly deeper to his partners.

Centre-Midfield: Danny Williams – After finally breaking into the Town side, he has impressed with his will to run for the full 90 minutes and his ability to drive at the opposition defence.

Centre-Midfield: Aaron Mooy – Having had a couple of quieter games of late, Mooy will also be looking to bounce back after storming into the Premier League. Mooy’s range of passing and endless running could prove the difference make against Everton.

Right-Wing: Tom Ince – Arguably his strongest performance of the season so far came from the right-wing, and he will be looking to use his trickery to exploit Everton’s shaky defence and finally get his first goal for Huddersfield Town.

Left-Wing: Collin Quaner – With van La Parra still suspended, Quaner was an attacking thorn against Arsenal and had the only chances against them. He drives to get forward and his physical presence will put Everton under pressure and make him a nightmare to deal with.

Striker: Laurent Depoitre – The Belgian earned himself a well-deserved rest against Arsenal, and with his replacement, Steve Mounie, failing to impress, Depoitre should come back into the fold and make the opposing defence fear with his pace and power.