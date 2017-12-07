Christopher Schindler named Huddersfield Player of the Month for November

Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town Blue and White Foundation members have selected defender Christopher Schindler as their player of the month for November. He started three of the club’s four games and has won 73% of challenges he’s been involved with this season, making a total of 112 clearances as well.

Schindler beat out Rajiv van La Parra and last month's winner Laurent Depoitre to the award. With a heavy defeat last time out to Arsenal, the Terriers are hopeful of bouncing back as they face fellow new boys Brighton at home this week.

September voting

In winning the award in September, the defender received 95% of the votes with Depoitre garnering the majority of the remaining votes. He has won praise throughout the season for his steady play in anchoring the Huddersfield back line.

Schindler speaks about his award

In an interview done after he won, the defender said he was "really thankful" and while he has happy to be recognized for his outstanding play, he feels "it's more important that the performs well and we are successful".

When asked to rate his performances, Schindler said "I try to keep emotion out of it" and in being objective commented "that you have to be critical. If you're not, you'll stand still and not improve".

In looking ahead to the month of December, he said "the main task is to stick together" and he wants to use this period "to grow together and improve as a team, especially the mentality".

In citing the busy Christmas fixture list, Schindler said there "a lot of opportunities to collect points" and that playing in the Premier League "is a dream".