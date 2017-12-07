Report: Huddersfield Town join Sunderland in the race for Ben Woodburn

Woodburn has been developing through the ranks at Liverpool since 2007. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Welsh international Ben Woodburn is one of the brightest prospects in the English game at the moment, and has shown his qualities at both club and international level already, despite being just 18 years old.

According to The Chronicle, Huddersfield Town have joined the race to sign the Liverpool youngster on loan, but face competition from EFL Championship strugglers Sunderland, who are also interested in securing the signature of the Welshman.

Woodburn has had a phenomenal start to his professional career

In November 2016, Woodburn made his debut for Liverpool at Anfield, becoming the third youngest player in the clubs history to do so, immediately raising the eyebrows of both the fans and media. The then 17-year-old then began to make even more of a name for himself in his second appearance for the club, in which he became the youngest ever Liverpool goalscorer, and did so in style as he volleyed home in front of The Kop.

After announcing his arrival at a club level, Woodburn then went on to make a name for himself by becoming Wales' second youngest ever goalscorer in September 2017, as he netted a crucial goal for Wales against Austria on his international debut.

It is easy to see why David Wagner is reportedly looking at the youngster to bolster the Terriers attack for the second half of the season.

What would Woodburn bring to Wagner's side?

Whilst Huddersfield have made an impressive start to life in the Premier League, it is unquestionable that there is certainly room for improvement in the Yorkshire club, and one of the departments Huddersfield have severely lacked in thus far is goal scoring.

The Terriers have netted just nine times so far this season, meaning that only Crystal Palace and Swansea City have scored fewer.

Ben Woodburn would certainly help bolster both the squad depth, as well as the quality amongst the ranks at the John Smith's Stadium, with his versatility to play on either flank as well as in a centre-forward role, something that Wagner would be looking for in order ensure Huddersfield score more goals in the second half of the season, to ensure they remain a top-flight club come the Summer.

The relationship between 'best friends' Jürgen Klopp and David Wagner could well help to get this deal over the line, however, the relationship between former Welsh boss Chris Coleman and Woodburn could also be a factor to swing him away and towards the north-eastern club.