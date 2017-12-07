Huddersfield's Christopher Schindler: We have to be at our best against Brighton

PIC: Getty Images / Catherine Ivill

Huddersfield Town centre-back Christopher Schindler spoke to the press ahead of the weekend game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The 27-year-old German who scored the winning penalty at Wembley to send the Terriers into the Premier League for the first time, and back into top flight football for the first time in 45 years, told the press that he sees every game as a highlight, and was looking forward to returning to the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Homesick

Following reports in a national newspaper that the German was reportedly suffering from homesickness, the defender was eager to put the record straight: "I feel really comfortable here. I’m so grateful, thankful and happy to be here at Huddersfield Town" Schindler said. Schindler admitted that around this time of year can be difficult and there will be times when you miss your extended family, but that it was having no impact on his performance. "“Every person here in Huddersfield and the area who I am in touch with tries to make my life as comfortable as possible and support me very well."

When asked about the current losing streak that the Terriers are on, the German admitted that "Every single game is a massive challenge for us. We should use periods like this to make us mentally strong and to stick together even more as a group." A streak like this is nothing new to Town, the team have been through them before, head coach David Wagner has seen the Terriers overcome this before.

Need to be at our best

Schindler went on to talk about the match on Saturday, and talked about Brighton themselves who are the latest team to visit the John Smith's Stadium this season. The Terriers will be looking for their first win in four matches and to move back up to a safer position in the top flight. A win against the Seagulls will see the Terriers leapfrog over Brighton and into a safer spot.

Schindler knows that the team will need to play well and that the match itself will be difficult. However, he is confident that Huddersfield have a good chance to secure all three points against their fellow promoted team: "Brighton & Hove Albion is a really good opponent and we know we will have to be at our best to have a chance," he said. "We have a good opportunity to collect all three points but we have to be at our best."

The Terriers' home record is excellent and the last time the two teams met in Yorkshire, Huddersfield defeated the Seagulls 3-1.