Huddersfield target Jonathan Bamba not happy at Saint Etienne

PIC: Getty Images

Jonathan Bamba, who is a potential target for Huddersfield Town, could be available to sign in the January transfer window.

The young French forward's contract is due to expire in June, meaning that any club wanting to sign Bamba can officially make an approach from next month for either a pre-contractual agreement or a cut price.

The Terriers are not alone in their interest however, and another of the promoted clubs Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in Bamba.

Performing for Saint Etienne

Bamba is said to be asking for a hefty wage bill of around €35k per-week from Saint-Etienne, but the forward has now made it clear he doesn't want to sign a new contract with the French club.

Having been disappointed in the club who have not shown belief in him, after being sent on loan to three different clubs in recent history.

After a loan spell with Paris FC, who were not given an option to buy the player at the end of the stint, he spent a bit of time at Belgian first division A club Sint-Truidense V.V.

This loan arrangement did not work out as the Belgian club sent Bamba back to Saint Etienne early. The final loan spell saw the French player go to Angers SCO until the end of the last season.

Scouts sent regularly

During the current season, The Terriers have sent scouts on a regular basis to watch the youngster play, and head coach David Wagner knows which positions they need to fill to complement their current squad.

Huddersfield will be able to offer first team football to Bamba who has made 15 appearances has scored five goals and two assists in all competitions.

The under-21 star will want to move somewhere he feels he will get starts on a regular basis. Both Newcastle and Huddersfield can offer this if the Frenchman moves to England, and the newly promoted teams will be high on the list as both could afford to pay the wage demands likely to come on a free transfer.

The Terriers and the Magpies will be eager to start negotiations as soon as they are allowed to. Bamba could well be heading to the Premier League.