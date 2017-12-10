Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounié feeling confident after netting twice against Brighton

Photo: Getty Images/Tony Marsahll

Steve Mounié insists his confidence is surging after scoring twice in Huddersfield Town's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers came out as the better of two newly promoted teams and in doing ended a run of four games without a win with record signing Mounié the difference in the game as he bagged both goals.

The first came in the 12th minute and was somewhat unorthodox as Mounié chested the ball in from close range after getting on the end of Christopher Schindler’s flick on.

The second goal, just before the half-time break, came as a result of poor goalkeeping, but the 23-year-old striker won't be complaining as he got his second brace of the season.

The early goal gave Mounié confidence

Mounié scored his first goals since the opening day of the season at Crystal Palace and he believes it was important that Huddersfield started well.

“The early goal gave me a lot of confidence,” he said, jokingly adding: “I was looking forward to scoring a third goal.”

The striker was even able to joke about his goal scoring saying: “I only score two goals, if I don’t score two goals, I don't score.”

Despite not notching a hat-trick and receiving his first match-ball in the Premier League, Town’s frontman was pleased with the victory.

He declared: "I am really happy with the win and all the work we did altogether, we worked very hard and we were very aggressive during this game."

Three valuable points for Town

The win moves David Wagner’s team five points clear of the relegation zone and Mounié spoke about the importance of picking up maximum points in this busy footballing period.

“We needed all three points, especially given that Swansea and West Ham won,” he said.

Making their home ground a fortress has worked well for The Terriers, who have won three of their last four home games. But with champions Chelsea next up, they will be tested once again.

Mounié, who was brimming with confidence after the game, is looking forward to the challenge. “We can now look forward to the Chelsea game on Tuesday,” he concluded.