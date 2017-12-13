Watford vs Huddersfield Town preview: Terriers travel to out-of-form Watford

Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town will travel to face Watford in their 18th game of the Premier League season. The Terriers go into the game following a lacklustre 3-1 loss to Chelsea three days after stopping a four-match winless run against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Hornets are in a bit of a slide themselves, winless in four and falling to ninth in the table after being in the top six for the majority of the campaign.

Banged up Watford to be without several key players

Marco Silva's side are to be without both Tom Cleverley and Marvin Zeegelar through suspension while a handful of players are due to miss out through injuries. Younes Kaboul (thigh), Craig Cathcart (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Miguel Britos (muscle) and Will Hughes (hamstring) are all set to be sidelined on Saturday.

By comparison, David Wagner's men are relatively healthy, with only Philip Billing (ankle) and Jon Stanković (knee) out of action. Jonathan Hogg came off in the loss to Chelsea with a migraine, but the German says the midfielder should be fine for the clash at Vicarage Road.

Terriers hoping for away success

Since an opening day away win at Crystal Palace, Huddersfield have lost all seven of their road encounters, not scoring a single goal and picking up one point. Their last match at Vicarage Road was a 4-2 setback in August of 2014.

After levelling twice against the 10-men Hornets, Huddersfield were undone when Keith Andrews fired home an unlikely winner. The Terriers last win at Watford was the previous meeting in May of that same year, a 4-1 thumping to end the Hornets' 10-match unbeaten run at home.

Mixed bag for Hornets at home

Watford have won just two of eight at Vicarage Road, defeating West Ham United and Arsenal while letting in six against league leaders Manchester City and four against Manchester United.

Huddersfield have won three of the last six clashes in with Watford grabbing all three points twice with one draw. There have been plenty of goals in the contests, with the Hornets netting 11 whilst the Terriers have found the back of the net 10 times.