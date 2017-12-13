Huddersfield Town Player Ratings vs Chelsea: Terriers lose convincingly to current champions

Credit: Getty Images (Laurence Griffiths)

David Wagner's men were unrecognisable compared to their 2-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion, with no player performing at their best.



The Blues were 2 - 0 up at half time after goals from Bakayoko and William. The away side netted a third from Pedro five minutes into the second half. Depoitre scored a consolation goal for Huddersfield Town in injury time, to leave the final score 1-3.



Here's how each of the outclassed Town men performed on a cold and wet Tuesday night in West Yorkshire:

Terrier’s Defence struggled with world- class forwards

Jonas Lössl: 6/10 – The Dane made a couple of good saves, but struggled with the slippery conditions. His short pass to ‘Zanka’ was the initiation for Chelsea’s first goal.



Tommy Smith: 5/10 – The skipper made too many backward and sideward passes, which put the other defensive players under too much pressure and didn’t allow them to create as many opportunities going forward.



Christopher Schindler: 6/10 – An unusually mediocre display from the German defender as he lacked his usual composure on occasions. He struggled to handle the pace and trickery of Willian.



Mathias Jørgenson: 7/10 – Probably Town’s best player on the night, as he made some vital interceptions, and tried to keep Eden Hazard under control for much of the game.



Chris Löwe: 6/10 – He never seemed to fully recover from a knock he received in the first half after trying to clear Chelsea’s first goal off the line. However, he did well trying to keep Victor Moses quiet where possible.

The Midfield was unable to keep much possession

Jonathan Hogg: 5/10 –. His influence on the game was minimal compared to his dynamic display against Brighton on Saturday. He was substituted at half time, after suffering with a severe migraine.



Danny Williams: 5/10 – The USA international was the only change to Wagner’s starting line- up, but he barely had the ball, despite covering lots of ground. He was generally very anonymous throughout the game.



Aaron Mooy: 6/10 – The Aussie struggled to make his usual impact on the game, and he untypically gave the ball away on too many occasions, due to the pressure of Chelsea’s midfielders, which didn’t allow him to create many attacking opportunities.



Little Service for Town’s Forwards

Elias Kachunga: 5/10 – After one of his best performances in a Town Shirt on Saturday, he spent most of the game tracking back to try and support Smith. He did still show, however, his usual aggression and work rate.



Tom Ince: 5/10 – He lacked any real attacking threat in the final third. Chelsea’s skipper, Azpilicueta, did well to keep the pacey winger out of the game, and prolong his much-desired goal for another week.



Steve Mounié: 5/10 – After having played his first full 90 minutes on Saturday, after three months off, the Benin international look tired and struggled to make any contribution going forward, after receiving little service.



Substitutions:



Dean Whitehead: 5/10 – This was a rare appearance for the experienced midfielder. He didn’t do anything wrong, but also didn’t have any significant effect on the game.



Florent Hadergjonaj: 6/10 – Came on and played in an unfamiliar left- back role, but adapted well, and provided the assist for Town’s only goal with an excellent cross.



Laurent Depoitre: 7/10 – His physicality was greatly missed, and he proved this when he scored with a fabulous header in the dying seconds of the game. This was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise lacklustre Town performance.