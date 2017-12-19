Elias Kachunga ruled out for 12 weeks with severe knee injury

Photo: Alex Morton/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town have been dealt a major blow, as Elias Kachunga is set to miss up to three months with a knee injury.

The forward was forced off in the Terriers' 4-1 win at Watford after just 18 minutes, where he opened his top-flight account by scoring the game's opening goal.

The German-born attacker was the club's top scorer last season, helping them achieve promotion to the Premier League after joining from Bundesliga side Ingolstadt.

Tests show extensive ligament damage

After colliding with Hornets goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes when reaching for the ball in the penalty area, he was stretchered off for further tests.

Those tests reveal damage to the medial collateral ligament, and both the club and player have released statements since.

Huddersfield, Kachunga release statements

The official statement from Huddersfield reads as follows: "Subsequent scans have confirmed that 'Kache' has damaged his medial collateral ligament and, ahead of a visit to a specialist on Monday afternoon, he is provisionally expected to be sidelined for an estimated 8-12 weeks."

Kachunga himself took to Twitter to express his feelings on the devastating news: "Hi fans, my first goal in the Prem will not be followed by another one for Huddersfield in the upcoming weeks, unfortunately.

"That is really sad because I wanted to help my team. But now I need to focus on my rehab. Promise to come back stronger. Thanks for your support!!!"

With Elias Kachunga out until March, the Terriers will undoubtedly be looking to the transfer market for a striker.

Initially joining the club on loan from Ingolstadt, the DR Congo international signed a permanent deal with the Yorkshire club over the summer and has been one of manager David Wagner's most reliable players, making a total of 19 appearances for the club.