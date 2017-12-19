Jonas Lössl feels Huddersfield stuck to their game plan against Watford

Credit: Robbie Jay Barratt (Getty Images)

Despite picking up a respectable 18 points from their first 17 games as a Premier League team, Huddersfield Town had only picked up three of these away from their beloved John Smith’s Stadium, on the first day of the season against Crystal Palace.

That was until Saturday though, when David Wagner’s men dominated Watford, with goals from Elias Kachunga, Laurent Depoitre and a brace from Aaron Mooy securing the 4-1 in Hertfordshire.

The plan was to attack

Speaking to the media after the game, Jonas Lössl said that “the plan was to attack and we succeeded in that."

The Mainz on-loan 'keeper felt the preparation for this game was “nothing special compared to the other games” as he commented that Town “are always playing a good team in the Premier League."

The interviewer commented that Huddersfield didn’t seem to "have a go at" Chelsea in the same way that they instantly pressed Marco Silva’s men, and the Dane said that the team ”had to play differently," further stating: “We tried, but we didn’t succeed with that because of some individual errors and loss of concentration."

Town have to be “proud” of their performance against Watford

Lössl said that Huddersfield “have to be proud of this" and explained that he knows “how it is to be up with one man so you still need to be concentrated” as he has “been in these situations before” and “the momentum suddenly switches."

“So to still be in the game and concentrate and go all the way to the end and score the four – that’s a really good achievement."

Lössl went on to say that “they got their goal so it wasn’t an easy game” but feels the team “did well keeping them away."

The interviewer asked how disappointed he was at not keeping a clean sheet, but the 28-year-old labelled Doucouré’s goal as “fantastic," and said: “When they score a goal like that you just have to say, ‘okay, not today’."

Lössl joked that the game “must have been fun to watch unless you’re a Watford fan”, and that overall, he is “very happy to score the three points."

Huddersfield have their final away game of 2017 against Southampton next, and when asked about their plan for this game, the keeper said that the interviewer will “have to ask the coaches” as he doesn’t know the game plan for that, but the team “will be looking for the three points down there as well."