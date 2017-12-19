Aaron Mooy full of confidence ahead of Southampton game

PIC: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy scored a brace of goals against Watford, as the Terriers finally dumped their away goal drought.

Having not been able to find the back of the net in an away game since the opening match of the season against Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town scored four goals against Watford.

Elias Kachunga scored his first Premier League goal, before having to be stretchered off with a knee injury, this was followed up later by Mooy scoring the first of his brace.

In the second half Laurent Depoitre scored his fourth for the Terriers, and then Mooy ended the day on a high when his penalty kick went into the back of the net.

Confidence

Speaking to the Daily Star, the 27-year-old Australian said he knows that breaking the away goal drought was important, and doing it against Watford gives the Terriers the confidence going into the second half of the season.

"Football is very funny sometimes - we scored more here than in the rest of the games combined.

“This will give us great confidence and this week we go to Southampton knowing we can score goals,” Mooy said.

Having scored away from home will certainly give the Terriers a boost. Now the team have ended the drought with four goals in one game, which as the midfielder right stated is more than they have scored in the other away games combined.

Injury Joke

After the match, Head Coach David Wagner celebrated with the team and singled out Mooy's contribution.

According to the Australian the German slapped him on the back."The gaffer said to me that he couldn’t believe I scored two goals - then he hit me on the back, too hard. Maybe I can’t play this week through injury!"

Not something that Wagner would need however, as Kachunga is out for around three to four months with the knee injury.

It's likely that the Terriers will be shopping in the transfer window, as they will need at least a temporary replacement for the Congo International, although Dean Hoyle will not be wasting money if the Terriers are not in the safe zone in the Premier League.

Most of the pundits still have Huddersfield as relegation fodder, which will not bother their fans as Town were relegation favourites last season, but achieved "the impossible dream".