Huddersfield Town Predicted XI vs Southampton: Injury to Kachunga will forces changes

(Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

With Southampton in a current run of poor form, winning just one of their last six games, the Terriers will hope to capitalise on that to gain back-to-back wins.

However, both teams are struggling to score and keep out the goals, so a win would be vital for either side, even at this point of the season.

Huddersfield currently sit one place above the Saints in 11th on 21 points after a successful start to their debut Premier League season, in which they will be looking to extend their current point lead over their upcoming opponents.

Defence likely to remain the same

Goalkeeper: Jonas Lössl - A vital member of Huddersfield's backline. With 6 clean sheets in 18 games this season, the Terriers' will be hoping he carries on his impressive loan spell.

Right-back: Florent Hadergjonaj - The Swiss international has performed when called upon this season, rotating with captain Tommy Smith. However, Tommy Smith may play due to the busy end of year schedule.

Centre-back: Christopher Schindler - November's player of the month made very few mistakes against Watford, proving just how reliable and successful he can be in the David Wagner's backline.

Centre-back: Mathias Jørgensen - The Dane comfortably managed Watford's Troy Deeney and bullied Andre Gray. Jørgensen was unfortunate when his clearance landed to Doucouré, who extravagantly volleyed in, but other than that barely put a foot wrong.

Left-back: Scott Malone - The English full-back replaced Chris Löwe just before half-time at Vicarage Road and is likely to play against the Saints, with Löwe to be rested.

Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield controlling the ball during the Premier League match between Watford and Huddersfield Town at Vicarage Road on December 16, 2017

Danny Williams to replace suspended Jonathan Hogg

Centre-midfield: Aaron Mooy - The Australian has been a key player for Huddersfield after scoring twice against Watford, and it wouldn't surprise me if he's the first player on the team sheet. Mooy has been such a vital player towards Huddersfield's success and his positive influence on games is expected to continue.

Centre-midfield: Danny Wiliams - Williams came on to reassure the midfield after Jonathan Hogg's dismissal, and it is expected that he will play this weekend in Hogg's absence.

Attacking-midfield: Rajiv van La Parra - The forward was well involved in the win against Watford. Despite only scoring once this season, La Parra consistently has a positive influence on the game.

Replacement needed for Injured Kachunga

Right-wing: Collin Quaner - The German winger had a massive impact on Huddersfield's impressive win. Highly influential having a part to play in 3 of the 4 goals surely means he will be included in the upcoming game.

Left-wing: Tom Ince - The winger usually has a positive influence on the game with his creativity and flair. Without a goal this season, he will hope to improve in order to keep his place, despite Elias Kachunga's injury.

Striker: Laurent Depoitre - After a stunning finish capitalising on a defensive mistake, the Belgian forward looks like the biggest goal threat within the Huddersfield side. After four goals so far this season, he will hope to add to his tally, especially with Beninese international Steve Mounié fighting for his position.