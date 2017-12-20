Report: Ben Woodburn linked with Huddersfield Town loan

PIC: Getty Images

Reports have claimed that young Welsh International Ben Woodburn will be available on loan in the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old needs to gain first team experience, and Jurgen Klopp will allow the forward to leave Liverpool on a loan basis to his playing career.

While Sportsmail have linked Huddersfield Town with the creative starlet, there has been talk that Klopp wants Woodburn to get a loan move to a Championship club.

Woodburn has not been able to get many first team starts with the Reds as there is tough competition for places with Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Dominic Solanke, Adam Lallana and Danny Ings all effectively before him in the pecking order.

Championship or Premier League

It is currently thought that the young forward will drop down to the Championship and find a first team place there, although this is not guaranteed.

The ex-Welsh team boss Chris Coleman is currently managing Sunderland, so Woodburn could link back up with Coleman and obtain more first team experience. However, Sunderland currently sit just above the relegation zone in the Championship, so staying in the Premier League may be a better alternative for the youngster.

A loan move to the Terriers is always a possiblity. The friendship between Klopp and Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner could stand the Terriers in good stead.



The recent history of Town under Wagner and players loaned from Liverpool by Klopp shows that it is possible. Last season Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward was on loan with the Terriers and was instrumental in helping Huddersfield gain promotion to the Premier League, saving vital penalties in both the play off semi-final and final.

Although Klopp wouldn't allow Ward to be signed permanently, the loan agreement worked well.

Kachunga Injury

The Terriers are not the only other club interested Leeds United have also expressed a wish to talk, Woodburn could even head abroad with Hannover of the Bundesliga also reportedly interested.

With Huddersfield's use of squad rotation, there will definitely be plenty of chances for the forward to get regular first team starts. If any of the other teams interested can offer more opportunities, then Klopp and Woodburn may opt to send the 18-year-old there.

Huddersfield are going to be looking for signings in the January window, and with Elias Kachunga out for around three months with a damaged knee, then Woodburn could be just the one to fill the gap. Having already made a reputation for being versatile by playing up front, out wide and as the number 10, this could be a good move for the Terriers.