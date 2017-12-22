Southampton vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Terriers look for third win in four against erratic Saints

Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town hit the halfway mark of the season with a visit to St. Mary's to face Southampton. The Terriers have won two of their last three matches after enduring a five-match winless run.

The Saints are on their own five-match winless run, without a victory since a 4-1 thrashing of Everton on November 26th. Mauricio Pellegrino's side have only found the back of the net four times in the current winless spell.

Terriers looking to continue recent momentum

With wins in two of their last three matches, Huddersfield have climbed to 12th in the table on 21 points. Six goals combined in the victories against Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford were only three fewer than they had scored all season up to that point.

Elias Kachunga is set to miss up to 8-12 weeks with a knee ligament injury. Chris Löwe is a possibility after tests revealed no serious damage to his knee. Jonathan Hogg will miss the match after being sent off at Watford whilst Philip Billing and Jon Goren Stanković will miss out with ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

Michael Hefele is regaining fitness following an injury to his Achilles.

Saints looking to shake inconsistent form

Southampton have slipped to 12th following their latest dry spell, but have faced the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool. Mauricio Pellegrino's side are aiming for a fifth straight top ten finish in the top flight.

The Argentine will be without fullback Cedric Soares, set to miss out through injury as confirmed by the player himself on social media. Josh Sims is back in training after missing eight months due to injury and is a possibility to be included on Saturday.

All-time series dead even

The two teams played on August 26th in the third game of the season at the John Smith's Stadium and played out a scoreless draw. This was the first time the Terriers and Saints played to a stalemate.

The previous eight meetings were split down the middle with each club accumulating four wins apiece. Southampton have won three of the prior four meetings at home, outscoring Huddersfield 11-3.