Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield: Depoitre's header rescues point for Terriers

In the first of five games within the next two weeks, Southampton came into this as marginal favourites against a side still finding their feet in the Premier League.

Multiple changes were forced on David Wagner after Huddersfield's 4-1 win at Watford last Saturday, following Elias Kachunga's ankle injury and captain Jonathan Hogg's suspension.

However, the game's major talking point pre-match was the absence of Virgil Van Dijk. In the run-up to the January transfer window, rumours are floating of impending bids for the Dutch international.

First-half chances fell to both sides early on. The woodwork was hit after fifteen minutes by the visitors, as Fraser Forster's brilliant reaction save forced a Christopher Schindler header onto the bar.

Clinical Charlie

The Saint's lacked a clinical edge last week against Chelsea, so Mauricio Pellegrino brought Charlie Austin back into the fold. This decision immediately came off after the England International snatched Southampton's first chance of the game.

James Ward-Prowse's corner was flicked on from the right by Wesley Hoedt, and Austin headed the following ball in at the far post.

Austin was arguably lucky to stay on the pitch shortly afterwards. Town keeper Jonas Lössl collected the ball, and Austin followed through very late and caught the Finnish international in the head with his boot. To the dismay of the Huddersfield bench and the travelling support, the striker escaped action from Lee Probert.

Lössl shrugged the challenge off and responded brilliantly to deny Dušan Tadić from close range to deny the home side from extending the lead before half-time.

Depoitre Claws Back

Tommy Smith returned for the Terriers off the bench, and immediately grabbed his first assist in the Premier League. His floated cross into the middle of the area is headed in by Laurent Depoitre to level the match.

Pellegrino will probably regret dropping Van Dijk, as the Belgian forward was completely unmarked in the six-yard area.

Austin was forced off after pulling up with ten minutes to go, appearing to clutch his hamstring, and Manolo Gabbiadini came on to replace him.

Late Saints Pressure

Ward-Prowse called Lössl into action late on, forcing a save from twenty yards out.

But it was Yoshida who had his head in his hands at the end of the game. Matt Targett's free-kick was connected by the Japanese defender who struck the post, meaning the Terriers will travel back to Yorkshire as the happier of the two sides, but both will be comfortable to share the spoils.