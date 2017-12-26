Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City Predicted XI: Who will the Terriers pick for Boxing Day clash?

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Laurent Depoitre of Huddersfield Town celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Huddersfield Town at St Mary's Stadium on December 23, 2017 in Southampton

From a neutrals point of view, Huddersfield Town have had a successful start to the season. This has carried on so far throughout December. With two wins in five, seven out of a possible 15, David Wagner's side look more and more like Premier League quality side as the Premier League season continues.

Boxing Day 2017, Huddersfield are of hosts to a struggling Stoke City. Stoke recorded their first win in this festive month with a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion in their previous game. A loss to the Terriers could possibly seal the fate of long-term boss Mark Hughes.

Huddersfield's most recent game was a well contested 1-1 draw with Southampton at Saint Marys, a well earned point for both sides.

Both teams this season have struggled to compete with teams in this seasons Premier League. With a lack of goals for both teams, and the abundance of goals conceded, it has the basis of your usual mid table battle.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Mathias Jorgensen of Huddersfield Town checks on Jonas Lossl of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Southampton and Huddersfield Town at St Mary's Stadium on December 23, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Defence Becoming stronger over the course of the season

Goalkeeper - Jonas Lossl

With 6 clean sheets this season Jonas Lossl is more than likely to play against Stoke. After a few shaky moments against Southampton, the Danish on loan keeper showed his quality and will be one of the main parts of Huddersfield's success this season. Despite suffering a broken nose with a clash with Charlie Austin, Lossl is still expected to start.

Right-Back - Florent Hadergjonaj

The young defender has relished the opportunity of first team action with captain Tommy Smith suffering with injuries. With an impressive delivery and desire, his presence has been rewarded with consecutive appearances.

Centre-Back - Christopher Schindler

Schindler is a crucial player to the backbone of David Wagner's side. Even with an average performance against Southampton, the Germans international place in the first team is near enough guaranteed with the amount of quality performances he's put in this year. The terriers defence has struggled against the more established teams this season which is fully understandable for a newly promoted side, especially in their debut Premier League season..

Centre-Back - Mathias Jørgensen

'Zanka Claus' has been a fan favorite this week after he announced all fans who travelled to Saint Marys would receive a free beer for their efforts. With a solid performance it was a good day for the Dane. His partnership with Schindler has been highly regarded by Wagner, and fans should be excited with the prospect of having two quality centre-backs until the end of the season.

Left-Back - Chris Löwe

After getting injured against Watford, Chris Löwe has spent two games on the sidelines, with Scott Malone as his temporary replacement. Löwe has had some outstanding performances in Huddersfield's defence this season and with his expected return the teams defence will be back to full strength.

Danny Williams playing well as Hoggs replacement in the first team

Centre-Midfield - Aaron Mooy

The Australian midfielder sometimes left Danny Williams with too much defensive work. However, Mooy going forward created chances with his flair and vision. If Huddersfield were to spend in the January transfer window, a defensive midfielder would be a good option with Mooy's attacking prowess.

Centre-Midfield - Danny Williams

Williams has been in good form since Jonathon Hogg's dismissal against Huddersfield's 4-1 over Watford. With defensively a very good performance against Southampton, it is expected that the American international will stay remain in the starting XI despite Hogg's return.



Attacking-midfield -Rajiv van La Parra

Despite quite a poor performance against Southampton, La Parra is still expected to play. With Kasey Palmer having not been in the matchday squad in the last 4 games and Kachunga still injured, the Dutch midfielder is expected to still be included within the starting XI.



SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Huddersfieldâs Aaron Mooy(L) launches into tackle on Nathan Redmond(R) during the Premier League match between Southampton and Huddersfield Town at St Mary's Stadium on December 23, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Depoitre in fine form

Right-Wing - Collin Quaner

Despite a yellow card in the dying minutes against Southampton, the German U20 international has continually provided a positive influence to the game with his flair and creativity. Quaner is almost guaranteed to be in the starting line up with the absence of Kachunga and his quality performances since returning from his short-term calf injury.

Left-Wing - Tom Ince

The winger is yet to set his stamp on the Premier League this season but with such promise and potential he will eventually flourish. Always full of energy, pressing and running with the ball, but struggled with that final telling contribution against Southampton, a now reoccurring story for the English youngster.



Striker- Laurent Depoitre

A definite Man of the match from a Huddersfield's perspective. A constant nuisance all game to the Southampton defence and the goal scorer for Wagners side. With 5 goals this season, the Belgian has been Huddersfield's main attacking outlet. His recent form in front of goal will for sure guarantee his place in the Boxing Day tie, a constant threat in which could damage a shaky, unconfident Stoke City defence.