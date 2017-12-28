Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley Predicted XI: Who will feature in a tricky test to end a great 2017?

Credit: John Walton - PA Images (Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town face Burnley on Saturday, with both teams coming off the back of a draw in their previous games.

Despite being 1–0 up, thanks to a goal from Tom Ince, Huddersfield Town lost the lead against Stoke, whereas Burnley forfeited their 2-0 lead at Old Trafford after substitute Jesse Lingard netted twice in the second half for Manchester United.

One possible change for the left-back role

Goalkeeper: Jonas Lössl – The Dane has remained the first-choice 'keeper since the start of the season, and that is likely to continue. Since then he has produced some incredible saves, including the double against Stoke on Boxing Day where he denied Eric Maxim Choupo- Moting from equalising.

Right- back: Tommy Smith – There is some tough competition for this position with Florent Hadergjonaj pushing hard for his starting place, but the skipper should retain his shirt for this weekend’s game. He is starting to form a strong partnership down the right side with Collin Quaner.

Centre- back: Christopher Schindler – The German has been one of the most vital and reliable players for Town’s defence this season, and did well to keep Peter Crouch out of the game against Stoke. The Terriers only paid £1.8 million for the defender, but he must be worth much more now.

Centre- back: Mathias Jørgensen – With Town rumoured to be signing some new defenders in the transfer window, the Dane will want to maintain his current high-performance levels. ‘Zanka Claus’ is currently in favour of the fans after they all received their free drink at the Boxing Day Game.

Left- back: Scott Malone – Despite Chris Löwe having a strong performance against Stoke, Malone will certainly add more of an attacking threat to the game, as he is more willing to press forward and create opportunities. However, this decision will all depend on David Wagner’s tactics.

The effective midfield partnership

Centre- Midfield: Jonathan Hogg – Hogg has proved to play a crucial role in front of Town’s back line, as he constantly breaks up the opponents forward attacks. However, it is possible that he and Danny Williams could rotate this position throughout this busy- period of games.

Centre- Midfield: Aaron Mooy – Tuesday showed another talismanic performance from the ever popular Aussie. Despite his ‘Man of the Match’ contributions, he needs to improve his corner delivery, as he often hits the first man. However, this is only a small concern, as he continues to prove why he is so influential in open play.

Depoitre to return to face The Clarets

Right- Wing: Collin Quaner – The in-form winger is proving many wrong with his latest performances. He was mostly used as an impact substitute at the start of the season but is now starting more frequently. He needs to use his effective forward play to create more shots on target, as he seems reluctant to pull the trigger when in good positions.

Left- Wing: Rajiv van La Parra – The Dutchman continues to frustrate with his inconsistent contributions to games, and was once again substituted against Stoke. His place may start becoming under pressure, despite Elias Kachunga’s injury, as the resurgent Joe Lolley has impressed on his latest substitute appearances.

Attacking- Midfield: Tom Ince – He scored his first goal for Town on Tuesday, after 45 efforts across the season, where he acted as more of an out-and-out striker. This should give him a much-needed confidence boost, as the goal was rapturously received by the Town fans, who clearly appreciate the effort he puts in at each game.

Striker: Laurent Depoitre – Before the last game, the Belgian had scored three goals in three games, but Wagner’s rotation policy meant Steve Mounié started the last match. His physical presence was certainly missed, as Mounié didn’t seem to have the same impact on the game that the in-form striker has had in previous games.