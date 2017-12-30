"We're well on the way," says midfielder Scott Malone as Huddersfield draw against Burnley

Photo: Getty Images / Jan Kruger

Huddersfield Town Scott Malone was in positive mood when speaking to the club website after the draw with Burnley at the John Smith Stadium.

The 26-year-old was asked about the match and admitted that it was hard fought, stating that Burnley are "seventh for a reason".

A draw was the outcome that most would have predicted, especially as the Terriers held the Clarets when they played them earlier in the season at Turf Moor. Malone said "We expected a battle, they've got some big lads all over the pitch. They play good football with it as well."

Well on the way

Moving on and the Terrier said that the team were happy to take the point after the match was over, considering how well Burnley have been doing this season, also taking into account that Huddersfield were favourites to be relegated at the start of the season. The draw keeps the Terriers in 11th place in the Premier League and one point closer to the vital tally needed to stay in the top flight.

Malone said about the result "Every point is a good point, I don't think we created a lot today. They had the better chances, but at the end of the day it's ended nil nil, and what we on now? 24 so yeah, we're well on the way."

Rotation

Asked about trying to keep clean sheets when he is brought on or starts the game, Malone said "When I don't play I'm raring to play, and when I do play I've obviously got to keep a clean sheet, and then at the other end get forward to try and help the team score."

Malone went on to say about the rotation that he doesn't believe it is difficult if you play and then don't play "We train every day together, so it's good."

The Terriers travel to Leicester for their next game on Monday.