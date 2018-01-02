Chris Löwe could be sidelined for up to two weeks with foot injury

Credit: Tony Marshall (Getty Images)

Chris Löwe spoke to the media to explain his injury, as well as providing his post-match reaction from the game at Leicester City on New Year’s Day and looking forward to the FA Cup game at the weekend.

Löwe expects to be out for up to two weeks

The left-back needs to have another scan on his foot, but he expects to be ruled out for up to two weeks. He was originally hurt in the 4–1 win at Watford before Christmas, where he was substituted for Scott Malone just before half-time.

He then didn’t feature against Southampton, started against Stoke, but was left out of the matchday squad altogether against Burnley because of his injury. However, he picked up a similar knock at the King Power Stadium, meaning he had to be substituted after 76 minutes during the 3–0 defeat.

Manager David Wagner made a comment after the game:

“Unfortunately, Chris Löwe’s foot does not look good. He had an injection beforehand, but we will need to look at this now.”

Löwe is “struggling”

The 28-year-old said:

“I am still struggling with the hit from Watford, that I got in the first half.”

We have another scan, but I expect I will probably be out for the next 7, 10 or 14 days. I’m not sure at the minute.”

Löwe commented that is foot needs "time to recover properly" and further expressed that "just one training a week, then a match or on the bench, is not enough for the Premier League."

He went on to say that he feels this is the reason the team "have to recover as good as possible."

When the interviewer commented on the difficulty of having so many games in quick succession, Löwe responded:

“I tried to help the team over the last ten days as good as I could.”

He felt Town “deserved more” after their first-half performance against Leicester

When reflecting on the game against Leicester:

“I think both teams were tired and we knew before the game that the team who scored first would be in a really, really good way to win the game.”

Löwe feels that Huddersfield performed well in the first half and "deserved more," and further said it was unfortunate that they "scored the first goal."

The only difference on the day was [Riyad] Mahrez. He scored the first goal and that was the difference.”

From my point of view, it was very, very difficult to score like he scored, but he did it. He is a world-class player.”

“We will stick together”

The defender, who has made 18 appearances so far this season, praised his fellow teammates from over the festive period:

“I think we have played really well, especially the players who have played all four games, like Aaron [Mooy], Schindy [Christopher Schindler] and Zanka [Mathias Jørgenson].”

Löwe praised his teammate's performances and says that they deserve "credit," as they have "done a very good job over the week and over the season."

He commented that the squad will stick together during the second half of the season: “

We had a good period over Christmas with one win, three draws, and unfortunately, the loss.”

“As always we will stick together, we will keep on going and we will collect more points.”

Town play Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup Third Round on Saturday

The former Kaiserslautern player comments on the team's plans ahead of the cup game against Bolton Wanderers:

“First of all we have to recover as good as we can, like always.”

Like I say, for the players who have played all four, or three games, its really, really tough and they will need a bit of rest to recover.”

Fortunately, Huddersfield Town’s next Premier League game is against West Ham on Saturday 13th January, and so, many of the first team players may get a much-needed rest until that game.

This will further allow those who don’t get as many appearances to play in the cup and get some game minutes.

After making five changes against Leicester, Löwe wouldn’t be surprised if Wagner made changes for this game, as their focus is Premier League survival:

“I don’t know what the manager’s idea is for the Cup game. I think he will probably make some changes, but we will see over the week.”