David Wagner "gutted" as Huddersfield Town routed by Leicester City

Photo: Plumb Images via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the press following the Terriers 3-0 loss to Leicester City to open up the 2018 portion of their schedule.

Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani scored seven minutes apart in the second half before Marc Albrighton added a third in stoppage time to send Huddersfield back to Yorkshire still on 24 points.



Wagner feels team well for 45 minutes, rues mistakes on first goal

The German felt Huddersfield "controlled the game and had the best chance of the first half," but lamented a critical mistake: "We made an error for their first goal; we cannot leave Mahrez alone."

He felt fatigue didn't play a factor in the result: "I don't think the players were tired. Maybe in the second half it looked like this was the case, but in the first half we played well.

"Once we were behind, we had to open up the spaces and they took advantage. I’m gutted today because there was something in this game for us. When Danny Williams got through, I thought he should have gone for goal rather than wait for the penalty.”



German understands closeness of every move made in Premier League

Wagner is aware of how fragile the nature of playing in the Premier League can be: “We’ve played 22 Premier League games now and we know how small the margins are. We gave away the first goal away far too easily”.

The gaffer also gave an update on Chris Löwe’s injury: “Unfortunately, Chris Löwe’s foot does not look good. He had an injection beforehand, but we will need to look at this now”.

It was later determined he will be out two weeks with the foot injury.