Huddersfield Town recall Williams and Pyke from loans

Huddersfield Town have invoked their recall clauses for two of their young players who were sent out on loan at the beginning of the season.

Both loanees were due to spend the whole of this season with their respective clubs, but the Terriers have officially recalled both in the transfer window. This will give head coach David Wagner different options for the pair going forward.

Jordan Williams

The young defender who hails from Meltham in Huddersfield, signed for the club at the age of 17 on his first professional contract. One of the players to successfully come through the Town academy, Williams was sent out on loan to gain experience playing first team football. The 18-year-old has made nine starts with Bury and eight appearances on the bench.

As with all his players sent out on loan, Wagner has been keeping close attention to their development. The lack of starts and match playing experience with Bury will have certainly played a part in invoking the recall clause on Williams, the Terriers will have options with the right-back including sending him out on loan again to a team where he will be guaranteed more match time.

Wagner will know what his plans for the youngster are, and it will be of no surprise to anyone when the future for Williams for the rest of the season is decided by the end of the transfer window.

Rekeil Pyke

The young forward who was born in Leeds is another product of the Town academy, and also signed for Town on his first professional contract. Unlike Williams however, Pyke has spent every season on loan and has been to three different clubs. The last loan spell was with Port Vale and the forward has only made seven starts for the League two side.

Pyke injured his hamstring in October and returned to the John Smith Stadium for his rehab, the Vale manager Neil Aspin had bemoaned the rules that did not allow any team to start more than five on loan players in the matchday squad, as the main reason Pyke had been unable to secure first team starts before the injury.

Once fit to play again Wagner will have options for the forward and could sort a new deal for more experience and guaranteed playing time with a team that can offer what the player and the club are looking for