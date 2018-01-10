Huddersfield Town confirm signing of Alex Pritchard from Norwich City

PIC: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town have their man for an undisclosed fee.

After weeks of speculation, and having to increase their offer several times, the Terriers have secured their latest signing, and this time they've signed an English player from an English club.

The Terriers' head coach David Wagner was determined to get Alex Pritchard on-board, and the fact that Norwich City's parachute payments from Premier League relegation to the Championship have helped to secure the move.

What does Pritchard bring?

Pritchard is an attacking-midfielder who moved to Norwich from Tottenham Hotspur in 2016 for an undisclosed fee, but sources believed at the time that the Canaries paid around £8 million.

The 24-year-old can play in central midfield, as well as the number 10 position, both of which bring in what Huddersfield need.

With a lack of goals since their return to the top flight, the Terriers will now have added spark in attack as they aim to survive in the Premier League.

The midfielder has scored eight goals in his 43 appearances, however, the start to the season was not good as Pritchard suffered an ankle injury.

The Terriers have been monitoring the 24-year-old since his return to the first team, and his performances are what attracted the German manager to look to the Championship side.

The Canaries were reluctant to sell their star player, but with their parachute payments ending and sitting 13th in the table, Pritchard would have been foolish to turn down a move back to the Premier League.

January signings tally up to two

The acquisition of Pritchard brings the number of players so far purchased by the Terriers in this January window to two, after young defender Terence Kongolo joined on loan from AS Monaco last week.

A very quiet transfer window as opposed to the summer window, where the Yorkshire club "splashed the cash" and brought in a whole load of new players for their first assault on the top-flight.

Currently sitting in 11th place, the Terriers are above the relegation zone currently, but only by four points, and only two above their next opponents West Ham United. This signing comes in time for Pritchard to make his debut at that game.

The Terriers are believed to still be active in the transfer market, with a reported loan move for Marko Grujic from Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, although not their only other target.

Huddersfield can have a loan player from two Premier League clubs, and with Kasey Palmer recalled by Chelsea that opens up two loan spots from the top flight.

There are reports listing the Terriers to several other players too, including from Germany and Portugal.