Huddersfield Town Player Ratings vs West Ham: No stand out performers as Terriers fall to a heavy 4-1 defeat

A humiliating 4-1 loss to David Moyes’ West Ham saw Huddersfield Town extend their unwanted run of games without a win to five.

Mark Noble opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 25th after he intercepted Jonas Lössl’s poor goal-kick, another example of David Wagner’s play out from the back style failing.

Joe Lolley managed to equalise minutes before the half-time break, his curling shot bent around goalkeeper Adrian ensuring the English wide-man got his first Premier League goal.

After taking a level score into the break, Wagner would’ve been keen for his players to get on the front foot in the game. Instead another error, this time from captain Tommy Smith, gave

Marko Arnautović a goal just ten seconds into the restart of play.

A further two goals from Manuel Lanzini ensured that all three points would be going back to East-London, meaning the Irons have overtaken the Terriers in the league, leaving Town in 14th place.

Very Poor Defensive Display

Jonas Lössl – 4/10: It was the Dane’s error from the goal-kick that gave Noble the chance to open the scoring, which he duly took. The on-loan keeper has had a wonderful season but this was certainly a day to forget.

Tommy Smith – 4/10: Another player who had a very poor game was skipper Smith. He was not switched on from the restart of play and allowed Arnautović to easily get past him. The English fullback also played Lanzini on-side for the third goal.

Mathias Jørgensen – 4/10: Usually reliable ‘Zanka’ was all too often caught out by the pace of Arnautovic and Lanzini and found himself having to chase back towards his own goal.

Christopher Schindler – 6/10: Being part of a back-line which conceded four will inevitably score you a low rating, but if it wasn’t for some of his tackles and interceptions the score line could’ve been so much worse.

Scott Malone – 4/10: The full-back found himself out of position and unable to cope with the wing-back play of Pablo Zabaleta.

Town’s Midfield was Overrun

Aaron Mooy – 5/10: The Australian maestro was unable to exert his influence on the game, he found himself being crowded out by the midfield three of West Ham.

Jonathan Hogg – 6/10: Hogg tried his best to break-up the play and was Huddersfield’s best player on the day.

Lack of Attacking Intent

Tom Ince – 4/10: The winger has failed to add to his single goal in the league this season and was very ineffective against West Ham, failing to produce any chances for his team-mates or indeed create anything for himself.

Rajiv van La Parra – 5/10: The Dutchman played well for 45 minutes, but then didn’t show up in the second half. He looked as if the game was already lost and did nothing to get his team back in the game.

Joe Lolley – 6/10: The young winger has looked solid after breaking into the first team and was finally rewarded for his efforts with his first Premier League goal. This only went part way to rectifying his mistake which led to West Ham’s opener.

Laurent Depoitre – 5/10: Another game which seemed to pass the Belgian by, of course he put himself about and pressed the defence when he could. At this level, however, that is not enough and the Terriers certainly need more from their striker if they are to stay in the Premier League.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard (Joe Lolley, min. 66) – 6/10: The new £11 million midfielder provided a much needed creative spark, giving the fans some hope. The game was, however, long gone but Town fans will be excited to see more of their new man.

Terence Kongolo (Tommy Smith, min. 71) – 6/10: Another new signing, this time only a loanee, was introduced the the Huddersfield faithful. One positive to take is that the Terriers didn’t concede another goal whilst he was playing.