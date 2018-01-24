Scott Malone is “positive” that Huddersfield Town can stay in the Premier League

Scott Malone battles with Moritz Bauer during the game. Credit: Nigel French - PA Images (Getty Images)

Scott Malone had reflected on Huddersfield Town's 2- 0 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday, as well as discussing the Premier League table, and new signing Terence Kongolo.

Points are now “vital” for Huddersfield after Stoke defeat

When reflecting on the game against Stoke, Malone commented that the game was very “back to front from both teams.” The score remained 0–0 at half time, but they “knew the game was going to be like that, and that it was a game of first and second balls.”

Joe Allen scored the Potter’s first goal under new manager Paul Lambert: “it came from a break – it went over the top then it was cut back.” However, Malone was very unfortunate not to clear the goal off the line: “They only place it could’ve gone in was through my legs and it went through. It’s a hard one to take but we carry on, and every point from now on is vital.”

The interviewer commented about the ‘bad luck’ of conceding that goal, and ensures the defender that the team must be working hard, which he agrees with: “The first goal could have gone our way. It was just one of those games. The slight bit of luck from the other team and they score.” When discussing the tactics of the game, it was noted that David Wagner chose a more offensive side, which often left them more open at the back against Stoke, who pressed high: “We had a game plan. I thought we stuck to it, but it just came down to them first and second balls.”

“It wasn’t the best of games," he went on to say, "but its one where you need to dig in, and we all did, and showed great attitude and application.”





Town can do enough to avoid relegation

Huddersfield currently sit in 14th place, just two points above the relegation zone, but also only 2 points off the top half of the Premier League table, as only 6 points separate 10th placed Watford and 20th placed Swansea City, so one game can change the whole dynamic and look.

However, the 26-year-old has admitted that the West Yorkshire side aren’t looking at the table. “We’re going into every game fighting," he said. We’ve all got belief and we need to keep going. I’m really positive that we’ll accumulate enough points from now until May.”

Huddersfield have “competition” for the starting shirts

AS Monoco loanee Terence Kongolo can either play towards the left side of defense or as a left back, so the interviewer asked Malone if this puts any pressure on him: “It’s not pressure. I think we’ve got a lot of good players now.”

He commented on the injured players, namely Chris Löwe, Michael Hefele and Philip Billing, who are now all back fit. “There’s competition for places everywhere," he feels. "Whoever gets the shirt has to show the right desire and put in the performance, and hope that they can keep the shirt.”