Tom Ince urges Huddersfield Town to stick together ahead of tough fixtures

Tom Ince battles for possession in the 2-0 loss to Stoke City | Photo: Getty/ Gareth Copley

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince has urged the Terriers to stick together during the current period.

Having suffered six games on the bounce without a win and with Ince acknowledging that displays haven't been the best recently, the Englishman believes that hard work and unity will get the side back to winning ways.

Sitting just four points from the bottom of the table, but still not in the relegation zone, the Terriers will be looking to score their first win in seven league matches when they play Liverpool at home after the FA Cup tie with Birmingham City.

'We have to stick together'

Knowing that there is a big few weeks coming up for the team as they face Liverpool and then Manchester United back to back, Ince said:"It doesn’t get any easier but we have to stick together and work hard on the training pitch.

“We have to look at where we are in the table and look at how we can move on in the right direction.

“At the minute results haven’t been good enough – we’ve been disappointing as a team, we know that."

Embed from Getty Images

Belief

Looking forward the 25-year-old hopes that pulling together will help the team, staff and fans pull the results round, the ultimate aim being Premier League survival. The winger urged everyone to stick together whilst the team go through these difficult times saying

Ince said: "We have to keep believing in ourselves, the squad and the mentality we have as a team to be successful at this level and, hopefully, results will turn round."

The Terriers suffered defeat in their last outing; a 2-0 reverse at the hands of Stoke City.Ince suggested that under Paul Lambert, Stoke had taken the Terriers by surprise, playing a lot differently to how they did when the Potters visited the John Smith Stadium, pressing and with high intensity to keep Town out of the game.

Ince said: "We realised we had to adapt quickly and it’s a difficult place to go when you have to try to change the way you play.

“As I said, it’s a disappointing result but we have to move on quickly and look forward to some big games coming up.”