Philip Billing: We want to win and go into the next round

PIC: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing spoke to the press ahead of the FA Cup fourth round clash with Birmingham City.

Billing has not been active in the Terrier squad since picking up an injury back in October and having to undergo surgery on his ankle, however, the German has been gradually working his way back to fitness.

Speaking ahead of the match with Birmingham the 21 year old spoke of his recovery.

"When you’re injured the most important thing is to stay positive and to try and come back stronger. I’ve had a few injuries now but it happens and you have to deal with it."

Billing went on to add that he was ready to return to the first team: "I’m back now and I feel strong a ready to go."

"We want to win"

Moving on to speak about the actual match this weekend and if Huddersfield wanted to continue in the FA Cup competition or if they were concentrating on the Premier League, Billing was optimistic.

"We want to win this game against City and stay in the FA Cup as it’s a really big competition."

David Wagner has not yet confirmed the team to play at the John Smith Stadium on Saturday, and rotation is bound to come into play for the Head Coach.

On team selection, rotation, and if he thought he'd be in the first team, Billing stated: "Whoever gets picked each week has to deliver. I think I can help the team, but at the minute it’s about us all sticking together and sticking with the Terriers Identity."

This is more of what Tom Ince said earlier this week, about the team sticking together, pulling in the right direction, and keeping their identity.

With everyone all on the same page, the Terriers need to start winning again. A cup run could be just the thing they need to boost their confidence, which in turn can lead to believing in themselves and staying in the Premier League.