David Wagner: Birmingham replay not what we wanted

Huddersfield Town manager spoke to the press following the Terriers' disappointing 1-1 F.A. Cup fourth round draw at home to Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City.

Steve Mounié opened the scoring in the 21st minute to give Huddersfield the lead before seeing Lukas Jutkiewicz level for the Blues in the 54th minute.

Wagner praises first goal, rues missed chances in second half

Wagner said: “We did okay in the first half and scored a very good goal. We kept them away from our goal and were creative on the wings.” He was full of praise for Mounie's opener, stating: “The first goal was great. We were patient in possession, Florent Hadergjonaj put in a great cross and Steve Mounié’s timing was perfect.”

However, he was equally dissatisfied with Jutkiewicz's leveller: "We made two individual mistakes and conceded," while also lamenting his side's missed chances:"we had two 100% clear-cut chances that we have to score from."

Wagner "pleased" with Mounie's performance, looks ahead to upcoming Premier League fixtures

While commenting that “a replay is not what we wanted," he acknowledged"the last thing I wanted was to be out of the F.A. Cup." In any case, the head coach is looking ahead, saying "now we’re back to the Premier League, but we will be there for the rematch.”

Wagner was effusive in praise for his goal-scorer, stating: “Steve [Mounié] is a goal-scorer and I was very pleased with his performance today. He scored, he worked hard and his link-up play was good too.”

"Great football" wasted as manager seeks "improvement"

Not exactly pleased with his squad's wastefulness, Wagner said: “It makes no sense if you play great football to get the ball to a player who is free in front of the target and do not score. That is a mistake on our part today.”

He is now looking forward: “In the end, we win, lose or draw together, as a group. However, he does"want to improve and that’s what we’re trying our best to improve.”