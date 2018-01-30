Huddersfield Town 0-3 Liverpool: Can, Firmino and Salah inflict more misery on struggling Terriers

Mohamed Salah's second half penalty added to Emre Can and Roberto Firmino's first half goals as Liverpool strengthened their position in the top four, beating Huddersfield Town 3-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Can opened the scoring on 26 minutes with a thunderous, deflected strike into the bottom right corner from outside the box, before Firmino brilliantly added a second on the brink of half-time to set the tone of the second half.

Salah netted his 19th Premier League goal of the season from the spot with 10 minutes left to kill the match off and get the Reds back on track after two consecutive defeats.

Liverpool take control right from the off

Liverpool took control of proceedings early on in the first top-flight meeting between the two sides in 46 years, enjoying the ball and making Huddersfield Town work hard off it like they always tend to do, and Jonas Lössl was the first goalkeeper to be tested.

Lorius Karius prevented a break by shanking away Aaron Mooy’s attempted pass to Steve Mounié, the long ball was nodded down by Mohamed Salah to Sadio Mané who teed off Roberto Firmino outside the area, but the no. 9’s low effort was tame and collected easily.

The visitors continued to trap Huddersfield inside their own half, with their creative outlets looking as lively as ever. An intricate little flick by Mané set off Andrew Robertson down the left on 10 minutes, but Christopher Schindler dealt with the threat admirably.

It was Karius' turn to make a stop in the 17th minute as Chris Löwe burst down the left flank and aimed a ball backwards to the unmarked Laurent Depoitre in the centre of the box, who made the Liverpool 'keeper get low down well and direct it away before claiming the rebound.

Another Can eye-catcher breaks the deadlock

Irresistible pressure from the away side finally paid off in the 26th minute when Emre Can fired in the opener. Andrew Robertson's cross from the left was headed clear by Schindler but only to the German midfielder, who took aim into the bottom right corner from outside the box.

James Milner brought down Mounié just to the right outside the Liverpool box with five minutes of the first half remaining, almost paving the way for an equaliser. Town left-back Löwe curled the subsequent free-kick agonisingly wide of Karius' - rooted to the spot - right post.

Steve Mounié did put the ball into the net two minutes afterwards after Aaron Mooy found him in the centre of the box, but the Australia international was in an offside position and the flag was raised before the ball even reached Huddersfield's frontman.

The Terriers had responded very well since going behind, but were dealt a killer blow on the brink of half-time. Roberto Firmino got on the end of a lovely flick by Sadio Mané at the right side of the box before coming inside and brilliantly prodding past Lössl from a tight angle.

The visitors remain dominant after half-time

Jonas Lössl leapt straight back into action after the restart by denying what would've been a fine Liverpool goal 10 minutes into the second half. Emre Can hoofed a ball over the Huddersfield defence from the right wing towards Mané, who directed a diving header on target and forced a good two-handed save from the Dane.

The Reds upped the tempo from then on and Lössl was tested again on the hour mark, this time by James Milner, who stuck a sweet effort from 30 yards out which had to be tipped over the crossbar.

Mané went close with another header on 69 minutes as Can was the provider again, floating a pass over to the Senegalese forward inside the box, whose attempt flew just wide of the right post.

Huddersfield had fierce penalty claims waved away by referee Kevin Friend in the 72nd minute after Collin Quaner went down in the box under pressure from Andrew Robertson, which led to uproar when Liverpool were awarded a spot-kick five minutes later.

Salah penalty seals the three points

Young midfielder Philip Billing carelessly pushed over German counterpart Emre Can inside the box before red hot Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah stepped up and sent the 'keeper the wrong way with a confident penalty to make it 3-0.

That goal seemed to take the sting out of the match as Liverpool enjoyed possession in the final 10 minutes, taking off goalscorers Roberto Firmino and Salah in the process.

By the end of the game, the Huddersfield Town players were killed off, as were the fans and the final whistle blew, ensuring Jürgen Klopp's side of three points to get their top four bid back on track.

Liverpool move five points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth, they host Manchester United at Wembley tomorrow night, as the 'Big Six' begins to take shape. Meanwhile, the relegation zone is worryingly behind David Wagner's Terriers, two points above the bottom three.