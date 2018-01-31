Huddersfield Town Player Ratings vs Liverpool: Average performances result in a fourth consecutive league defeat

Credit: Gareth Copley (Getty Images)

Best friends and rival managers David Wagner and Jürgen Klopp faced each other, as Huddersfield Town hosted Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday evening.

First half goals from Can and Firmino, as well as Salah’s second half penalty meant that the Terrier’s dismal run continues – where they haven’t won since the middle of December

There was a change of formation and fairly average performances across the pitch for the West Yorkshire side.

Different formation doesn’t prevent Liverpool dominance

Jonas Lössl – 5/10 – The Danish international didn’t really have too many saves to make throughout the game, but cost Town with Liverpool’s second goal as he was beaten at his near post right on the stroke of half time. His risk taking in the box created lots of worried moments for the fans, but he did manage to hold the ball well in these situations.

Christopher Schindler – 7/10 – Liverpool’s score line could have been much higher if it was for Huddersfield’s stand out player of the season. He made lots of vital clearances which prevented further goals, and did well to keep the Red’s front three rather quiet for much of the game.

Mathias Jørgenson – 6/10 – ‘Zanka’ was fairly anonymous for much of the game, and struggled to make any form of impact, like he usually does. He did, however, look comfortable in Wagner’s new formation of a back three. Sadio Mane managed to keep him occupied with his creative play.

Terence Kongolo – 7/10 – On his first Premier League start the Monaco loanee gave a Man of the Match performance as he provided a solid display for the Terrier’s defense, despite the conceded goals. He won many aerial duels, which prevented further Liverpool attacks, and had great pace with the ball. He adapted well to a position change, when he moved to left- back after Löwe was substituted.

Florent Hadergjonaj – 6/10 – After a brilliant performance in the FA Cup against Birmingham on Saturday, the Swiss retained his starting shirt ahead of skipper Tommy Smith. He provided a strong first half performance, where he made many vital interceptions to prevent Roberto Firmino from crossing into the box. However, he struggled in the second half and couldn’t make the same impact.

Chris Löwe – 6/10 – A rather average performance from the defensive left- back. He had Town’s best chance of the first half with a free kick just outside of the penalty area, but it was just wide. He did well to keep Mohammed Salah quiet for much of the game, with his goal being a penalty.

Midfield lost possession far too easily

Jonathan Hogg – 6/10 – The diminutive midfielder worked hard as usual but struggled to influence the game like he has done in previous matches. Liverpool’s returning skipper Jordan Henderson seemed to get the better of him. When at his best, I do feel that he will play a crucial roll for the rest of the season in breaking up the attacking play.

Aaron Mooy – 5/10 – The Aussie seems to have lost his creative spark which created most of Town’s chances at the beginning of the season. He lost possession far to much, and looks entirely out of form. Huddersfield are going to need him at his best soon if they are to avoid relegation.

Philip Billing – 5/10 – It was his first start and full game after returning from an ankle injury, but the young Dane didn’t look entirely match fit – which is understandable after over three months on the sidelines. He was unlucky with the deflection for Liverpool’s first goal, but then gave away the penalty after a foul on Emre Can in the second half.

No service for Town’s two strikers

Steve Mounié – 5/10 – After a goal in the FA Cup on Saturday it was thought his confidence would be boosted, but with little service he didn’t manage to make any impact on the game. He did seem to chase the ball down more when Liverpool were in possession, but the two strikers up front didn’t seem to work for the Terriers.

Laurent Depoitre – 5/10 – The Belgian international seemed to lack his usual pace, physicality and intervention as he struggled to add to his goal tally. He had a good goal scoring chance in the first twenty minutes, where he was one on one with the keeper, but he didn’t make the most of it as he directed straight at Loris Karius, who made a comfortable save.

Substitutes

Collin Quaner (Steve Mounié, min 63) – 5/10 – Quaner brought lots of energy to the pitch when he came on, but was unable to trouble Liverpool’s back line.

Tom Ince (Aaron Mooy, min 79) – 5/10 – On his 26th birthday Ince did well to try and add to his one goal of the season with a couple of good chances in the latter stages.

Rajiv van La Parra (Chris Löwe, min 79) – 4/10 – With the game already lost he wasn’t able to make any impact on the game, and didn’t add any attacking threat.