Collin Quaner looking to Manchester United trip as a "new chance" after Liverpool defeat

Collin Quaner has insisted the importance of staying positive after Huddersfield Town's 3-0 defeat against Liverpool at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday night.

First half goals from Emre Can and Roberto Firmino came before Mohamed Salah's second half penalty to inflict more misery in 2018 for David Wagner's side.

The search for crucial points must continue

It was the Terriers' fourth consecutive Premier league loss which has intensified relegation fears ahead of the final months of their debut season in the top flight.

Quaner came on as a 63rd minute substitute but failed to make an impact on the comfortable Reds' performance, but he's remaining positive ahead of another huge clash on Saturday at Old Trafford.

“You just have to focus on the things we did well [against Liverpool], and go into that game against Manchester United in a positive mood.

We know we need the points, we have to forget the Liverpool game now, that’s gone and we can’t change it."

Old Trafford trip "a new day"

The German forward was eager to leave Huddersfield's most recent failure in the past and labelled the visit to Manchester at the weekend as a "new day."

“Manchester United on Saturday is a new day, a new chance and another opportunity to get three points.

It won’t be easy, it never is playing a team like them, but we have to believe we can go there and do something."

Collin Quaner also expressed his confidence that the newly-promoted side can survive Premier League relegation, and that his confidence spreads across the whole squad.

“We can certainly stay up, there is more than enough fixtures to be able to stay in the Premier League. We as players are confident of staying in the league and so the whole club should be as well.”