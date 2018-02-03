Terence Kongolo is “proud” of “fighting” Huddersfield Town

Credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA (Getty Images)

Terence Kongolo spoke to HTTV after a goal from Romelu Lukaku and a home debut strike from Alexis Sánchez left Huddersfield Town travelling back over the Pennines following a 2–0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Terriers started well in the first half, but they were simply outclassed over the 90 minutes, meaning they couldn’t do the double over the Reds this season.

Town are now 19th in the Premier League – 4 points above last-placed West Bromwich Albion, but only 3 points behind 11th placed Watford. They are well and truly in the relegation scrap, as are half of the table.

Kongolo is “proud” of the team

Huddersfield showed a real fighting performance during the game. “

"I think we fight as a team," Kongolo said. "We gave everything and I think Manchester United are just a little bit better than us.”

Despite the defeat, the Terriers fight and desire could not be questioned as the battled until the end. Kongolo stated:“I was very proud because we defended good. We didn’t have a lot of chances but I’m proud that we fight until the last minute.”

Huddersfield remained concentrated for a majority of the game, but two lapses allowed United to capitalise and win the game.

“If you play against the big teams you have to be focused for the whole game. You see if you are not focussed then the score generally goes," the defender added.

"For the next time, you have to be 90/95 minutes focused.”

“We need to stay together”

Huddersfield host in-form Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium, in front of the BT Sport cameras next Sunday, in a game which could see them move back out of the relegation zone at the first time of asking - if they get the much- needed win.

If Town can produce a performance like this one then they can probably expect to start picking up some more crucial points soon. Kongolo added:“I think for the next few games we have to take points. I think it’s possible.”

“Every game is different so we need to stay together as a team and focus on the next games.”

When asked how difficult it was to defend against the likes of Lukaku and Sánchez, the Monaco loanee said: “It's different. It’s the first time that I have played as a fullback in this league. It's good.”

“If you are fullback you have to do a lot of running, and for me, it’s better; each game you’re going to be stronger and stronger.”

The 23-year-old also thinks it is good that he can play either fullback or centre back as it is "easier for the coach," because it gives Wagner options as to where to play him on the pitch.