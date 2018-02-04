Huddersfield Town announce revised 2017-18 Premier League squad

Huddersfield Town have re-submitted their squad after the changes made in the January Transfer window.
These players will now be the ones that have the huge task of keeping the struggling West Yorkshire side up and avoiding the dreaded drop back down to the Championship.
Premier League Regulations
Under Premier League regulations, any team can only name a 25- man squad, which they must register with both the Premier League and the FA. The Terriers have named 23 players.
Any player under 21 – born on or after 1st January 1996 – do not specifically have to be named in the official 25- man squad but may play at any point throughout the season.
The 25- man squad must not incorporate any more than 17 players who don’t fulfil the Home-Grown Player Criteria. To be eligible for this, a player must have been registered with any club in the FA or Welsh FA for three seasons before his 21st Birthday.
Town’s squad has 10 home-grown players.
Effect of the January Transfer Window
The squad the West Yorkshire side submitted at the start of their first Premier League campaign has changed due to the incomings and outgoings from January.
Firstly, two players left the Club on Deadline Day – both to Championship sides. Joe Lolley signed a four- and – a- half year deal with Nottingham Forest, whilst Martin Cranie, whose Town contract was due to expire in the Summer, has joined Tony Pulis’ Middlesbrough.
Town also added three players to their squad in January. Sean Scannell picked up a groin injury whilst on loan at Burton Albion. He has now returned to his parent club for this season, and will undergo rehabilitation.
The Terriers made two new signings in January. Defender Terence Kongolo joined from AS Monaco on loan until the end of the season, and he has already shown his quality over the previous few games. Attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard also signed from Norwich City, in a reported £12 million deal.
Full Squad
Goalkeepers:
1. Jonas Lössl
13. Joel Coleman
28. Robert Green
Defenders:
2. Tommy Smith
3. Scott Malone
5. Terence Kongolo
15. Chris Löwe
25. Mathias Zanka
26. Christopher Schindler
33. Florent Hadergjonaj
44. Michael Hefele
Midfielders:
4. Dean Whitehead
6. Jonathan Hogg
7. Sean Scannell
9. Elias Kachunga
10. Aaron Mooy
17. Rajiv van La Parra
19. Danny Williams
21. Alex Pritchard
22. Tom Ince
23. Collin Quaner
Strikers:
20. Laurent Depoitre
24. Steve Mounié
Players Under-21:
8. Philip Billing
11. Abdelhamid Sabiri
27. Jon Gorenc Stanković
36. Jordan Williams
39. Lewis O’Brien