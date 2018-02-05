Huddersfield Town Predicted XI vs Birmingham City: Strong side expected with Manchester United tie on the horizon

Credit: Conor Molloy (Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town face Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City in an FA Cup fourth round replay at St Andrew's on Tuesday night, after the 1-1 draw played out at the John Smith's Stadium in January.

Steve Mounié headed The Terriers ahead in the 21st minute which seemed to indicate a fairly simple afternoon, but Blues striker Lukas Jutkiewicz fired the visitors level in the second half to force a re-run.

David Wagner's men find themselves in a sticky patch of form, losing all five matches in 2018, but with a tie against Manchester United awaiting the victors there's extra incentive for the German to pick a strong team and the players to get a win.

Schindler absent after Old Trafford injury

Goalkeeper - Joel Coleman: Despite veteran goalkeeper Rob Green's presence in the squad, young back-up Coleman has been used as cup 'keeper this season and should regain his place in the line-up.

Right-back - Tommy Smith: Club captain Smith played the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday and Florent Hadergjonaj featured in the reverse tie, but Wagner will include more senior players for this one and who is more senior than the skipper?

Centre-back - Michael Hefele: He made the large error for Birmingham's equaliser at the John Smith's Stadium which ultimately led to this replay having to take place, but slight rotation is expected and he should return as a starter.

Centre-back - Terrence Kongolo: The young Frenchman has enjoyed a good start to life in England after joining on loan from AS Monaco last month, and made his debut in the previous round at Bolton Wanderers, and it's hard to see him left out in such a vital match.

Left-back - Scott Malone: Town's summer signing hasn't started since the lacklustre 2-0 defeat at Stoke City but should be trusted to come back into the thick of things and offer Chris Löwe a rest.

Mounié hoping to repeat reverse tie goal

Centre-midfielder- Philip Billing: After being substituted early on at United on Saturday due to skating on thin ice with a yellow card, Billing will be fresher than Jonathan Hogg and is likely to be part of a midfield pivot in the return of 4-2-3-1 on Tuesday night.

Centre-midfielder - Aaron Mooy: Huddersfield's main Australian man was surprisingly sat on the bench as proceedings got underway on Saturday, but his manager has already stressed the importance of this upcoming match and it's expected that he'll regain his starting spot.

Right-winger - Collin Quaner: Sporadic winger Joe Lolley would've been the main pick to feature in the attack for this one before his Deadline Day move to Nottingham Forest and Quaner has been heavily picked in recent weeks, so another start might be on the cards.

Attacking-midfielder - Abdelhamid Sabiri: The 21-year-old was always seen as 'one for the future' after his summer arrival and David Wagner has been happy to give him his minutes in the cup competitions this campaign - that will continue here.

Left-winger - Tom Ince: The strong line-up that will be put out at St Andrew's is likely to involve Ince, who wasn't even in the squad for the 1-1 stalemate, after he only played 20 minutes last time out.

Striker - Steve Mounié: He scored the opener in the reverse fixture and, with Laurent Depoitre ruled out through injury, seems a banker to lead the line once again.