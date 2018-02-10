Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth Predicted XI: Huddersfield underdogs despite home fixture

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Steve Mounie of Huddersfield Town applauds during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay at St Andrews (stadium) on February 6, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town find themselves host to Bournemouth this upcoming Sunday. After an extra-time win over Championship side Birmingham City, the Terriers' will come into the game with high hopes, despite Bournemouth good form in recent weeks.

David Wagner is likely to field a strong side, despite playing most first-team players in the FA cup game in midweek. An inspiring performance by Tom Ince in the Attacking midfield position will likely solidify his place in the Starting eleven after a series of matches struggling to make his mark.

Regular Defence in hope for solidarity

Goalkeeper – Jonas Lössl: The on-loan goalkeeper has been a part of David Wagner's plans all season and is likely to play in the upcoming fixture. After playing 26 games already this season, the Danish stopper will surely be part of Wagner's transfer plans in the upcoming Summer window.

Right-Back – Tommy Smith: The versatile captain is nothing but reliable, with an in-form Bournemouth side, Smith's presence would help sturdy the defence in what will be a difficult game.

Centre-Back – Christopher Schindler: The 6'2" German defender has featured in most games this season unless rotated in less important games such as the cup. After signing back in 2016 from German side TSV 1860 Munich, Schindler has been vital part of Huddersfield's plans in progressing forward.

Centre-Back – Mathias Jørgensen: The summer signing has played 26 times already this season and despite featuring in the clash against Birmingham City, the Dane is likely to rekindle his partnership with Schindler.

Left-Back – Terence Kongolo: The Dutch international has been in great form after joining on-loan from French side Monaco. His versatility and experience has shown after a series of good performances.

Three in midfield to put Bournemouth under pressure

Centre-Midfield – Aaron Mooy: The 26-year-old Midfield Maestro is technically one of the best midfielders in the league. His influence on games can be match-winning.

Centre-Midfield – Jonathon Hogg: The English midfielder will be important in the upcoming game due to his ability to breakdown play and intercept. His defensive abilities hae allowed Aaron Mooy to push further forward.

Centre-Midfield – Phillip Billing: Yet another Danish player who is likely to feature. A big presence in midfield standing at 6'6" has seen his presence more often in the Starting XI after a set of good performances. His ability to defend and go forward helps sustain a balanced midfield.

Attacking Threat in hope for victory

Right-Wing – Tom Ince: Despite playing incredibly well in an attacking-midfield role his role will likely be a wider role to counter Bournemouth. Ince will hope to carry on from his performance mid-week after struggling to set his mark in the Premier League this season.

Left-Wing – Van la Parra: After scoring in extra-time against Birmingham City to secure the Terriers' to advance to next round. The Dutch forward like Tom Ince has struggled with the final ball and finish so far this season.

Striker – Steve Mounié: With Belgian striker Laurent Depoitre a doubt for the upcoming game with a slight foot injury, the Beninese forward is likely to start after scoring midweek. He has six goals this season as Huddersfield's top scorer and he will be hoping to add more.