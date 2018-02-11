Huddersfield Town Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth: Terriers shine as they pick up first points of 2018

Huddersfield players celebrate with the fans after the final whistle.

In-form Bournemouth made the long trip up to Huddersfield Town, only to be leaving after a well deserved 4-1 defeat to David Wagner’s Terriers - allowing the latter to pickup a vital three points following five consecutive league defeats.

Both teams started well, but Alex Pritchard opened the scoring in the 7th minute. Junior Stanislas equalised just 6 minutes later for the Cherries. However, an Aaron Mooy free kick onto Steve Mounié’s head gave Town the lead at the break.

A deflected Mounié shot gave Town a two-goal cushion, before Rajiv van La Parra added a fourth from the penalty spot.

Strong defensive performance helped Town press forward

Jonas Lössl – 7/10: The Danish international didn’t have much to do throughout the game, as Town dominated. He couldn’t have done anything about Stanislas’ goal after a great finish from him. He distributed the ball well from goal kicks, to try and set up some of Town’s recurring attacks.

Florent Hadergjonaj – 8/10: A good performance from the Inglostadt 04 loanee, as he created an effective attacking partnership with Ince down the right side. He was solid in both defensive and attacking play. The 23-year-old seemed to be in some discomfort in the final 15 minutes, as he was limping, but here’s hoping its nothing serious.

Christopher Schindler – 9/10: A consistent performance as ever from the reliable centre back. He recovered from a knock he picked up at Manchester United last week, to be straight back into the starting line-up - much to fan's delight. The German seemed to always be in the right place at the right time and kept Callum Wilson quiet throughout.

Mathias Jørgensen – 8/10: ‘Zanka’ had an effective game, as he often does. The Terrier’s defence was in control for much of the game as they pressed forward, which allowed him to make some good passes. The Dane also made some useful blocks to prevent Bournemouth attacks.

Scott Malone – 6/10: The left- back struggled to get into the game, and was too often caught out of position. The left- wing was where the Cherries’ attacks mostly came from, and Malone lost the ball here often and created some worrying moments for the ever-signing Town fans.

Midfielders provided Attacking threat

Jonathan Hogg – 10/10: ‘Hoggy’ was deservedly given the Premier League Man of the Match after he consistently broke up Bournemouth’s play and attacks throughout the whole game. England Manager Gareth Southgate was at the John Smith’s Stadium, and he may have been wanting to keep an eye on Town’s diminutive midfielder.

Aaron Mooy – 9/10: The Aussie was back to his best in this game, after a few weeks of lacklustre performances. He linked up well with Pritchard throughout, as the newbie playing in the no. 10 role allowed Mooy to play a more natural game. A brilliant free kick allowed Mounié to regain the lead for Town in the first half.

The 27-year-old was stretched off in the second time, with a deep cut knee injury that required stitches. The West Yorkshire side will sincerely hope he won’t be side-lined for long after today’s strong performance.

Attackers thrived and scored as Town pressed

Tom Ince – 7/10: Ince should have put Town 3 -1 up early in the second half, but he mistimed his header and hit it way over the crossbar. He seemed to play in a less well- known position on the right hand side, but produced an overall good performance before being substituted.

Rajiv van La Parra – 8/10: The Dutchman made a number of penetrating runs which troubled the opposition defence. He provided support defensively for Malone. With usual penalty takers Mooy and Ince no longer on the pitch, the 26-year-old took the opportunity to score his fourth goal of the season, and second in the league. He did so very well - sending Asmir Begovic the wrong way.

Alex Pritchard – 10/10: Despite his rumoured £11 million signing in January, this was only Pritchard’s second start for the West Yorkshire Club. The ex- Norwich City player worked well with both Mooy and Mounié, and seemed to have the impact and creativity that Huddersfield have been missing all season.

He should leave this game with confidence after a great performance was coupled with his first Premier League goal for Town.

Steve Mounié – 10/10: The Benin international gave his best performance in a town shirt as he worked incredibly hard both with and without the ball. He was a complete handful for Eddie Howe’s backline with his strong presence.

His assist for Pritchard’s opening goal was incredible as he worked it around players in the box. He then added to this with a fantastic header from Mooy’s free kick, and is unlucky not to claim his second goal after his goalward shot was deflected off Steve Cook.

Substitutes

Terence Kongolo (Scott Malone, min 52) – 8/10: The AS Monaco loanee made Town more solid defensively, as he made many blocks and clearances to stop Bournemouth progressing into the final third.

Collin Quaner (Tom Ince, min 65) – 6/10: ‘Super Col’ struggled to really make any impact on the game but did continue with Town’s attacking threat.

Phillip Billing (Aaron Mooy, min 76) – 6/10: A forced substitution after Mooy’s injury. Despite having once chance on goal, he seemed to sit too deep and Huddersfield did seem to miss Mooy’s forward momentum once he’d been replaced.