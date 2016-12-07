Hull City not good enough, says Robertson after Boro loss

Robertson is looking for a response on Saturday (photo: Getty Images / Ian MacNicol)

Hull City were subjected to another 1-0 defeat against fellow Premier League strugglers Middlesbrough last weekend and left-back Andrew Robertson has explained how the players were "gutted in the dressing room".

"We need to be ten times better against Crystal Palace"

Robertson feels that improvements can be made when the Tigers have possession, explaining “in the first half against Middlesbrough we needed to be braver with the ball and pick our passes better."

He mentioned how producing the right pass will give Hull's strikers the opportunities they require in front of goal. The defender added “we saw one pass from Markus Henriksen that had Adama Diomande through on goal and that is how easy it can be. He had a great shot near the end which was saved and was then unlucky not to turn one in at the back post to snatch a draw."

Yet he was fully aware that "the performance was not good enough and we need to dust ourselves down. We need to be ten times better against Crystal Palace on Saturday."

The left-back had a tough evening against Gaston Ramirez (photo: Getty Images)

Hernandez out for an extended spell

Hull will have to continue to try and make those improvements without key striker Abel Hernandez. Last season's top goalscorer picked up an injury against Southampton that was due to keep him out for four weeks.

With the Uruguayan due to return to training this week, manager Mike Phelan admitted “Abel will be out for three weeks. He has recovered from the groin problem but he needs a hernia operation and he’ll have that this week."

With Will Keane a long-term injury absentee, Phelan will continue to look to Adama Diomande and Dieumerci Mbokani to fire the goals to move the Tigers out of the relegation zone before and during the Christmas period. Hull fans will hope that renaissance begins on Saturday against Crystal Palace.