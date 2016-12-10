Phelan and Pardew diplomatic in response to breathless draw

Mike Phelan reflects (photo: Vavel/ Chris Lincoln)

Both Mike Phelan and Alan Pardew admitted to being "happy to come away with a point" in a thrilling contest at the foot of the table.

Phelan pleased despite dropping two points

Despite conceding an equalising goal in the final minute, Phelan heaped praise on his Hull City side, explaining "with the disappointment comes some well dones. I thought everyone played with determination and a good attitude".

He expanded by suggesting "today the way we went about our jobs was good, with some excellent football in and around the box".

However the Hull manager also explained his concerns in defence. "When you score three at home and don't win you have to look at the negatives". He admitted "I thought we would see it out which would have been massive".

Pardew shows respect for Phelan

Opposing manager Alan Pardew was full of praise for the Hull boss. Pardew admitted "Hull were better and the system Mike chose suited them".

However the Palace boss was pleased with the response of his team after "we changed the system to match theirs". He saved praise in particular for goalscorers Wilfried Zaha and Fraizer Campbell. Pardew explained "Zaha was exceptional with a goal of the season contender" and "Campbell is a model professional and his performances in training got him back in the team".

Pardew also admitted concerns of his own in defence. "We were too easy in defence and need to cut out individual errors we don't normally see".

Questions over Snodgrass penalty

Both managers also questioned the performance of referee Mike Jones after a controversial penalty incident involving Robert Snodgrass. Pardew suggested "Snodgrass needs to have a look at himself when he watches it on Match of the Day and the referee should have given us two penalties in the second half".

Mike Phelan defended his player by explaining "the man in the middle made the decision so I won't put my player down", but also admitted "the referee made some weird decisions".

